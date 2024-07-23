Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder has said he “should be thinking” about his funeral plans as he declared he’s “got 10 years left, maybe 15”.

The I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Gogglebox star, 61, said his father was “dead by 74”.

Shaun recently took part in Channel 4’s new show Celebrity Send Off. It sees famous faces planning their own funerals.

I’m A Celebrity’s Shaun declared he has “got 10 years left, maybe 15” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder on funeral plans

For the series, Shaun was joined by his Happy Mondays bandmate Bez. Bez had to plan Shaun’s funeral.

Speaking to OK!, Shaun said: “I don’t know if I’d have a quiet one or a party. I’ve never even thought about having a funeral or dying!

“I’ve got 10 years left, maybe 15, so I should be thinking about it. My dad was dead by 74 and our kid is already dead,” referring to his late brother and bandmate Paul. Paul died in 2022.

Shaun appeared on Celebrity Send Off (Credit: Channel 4)

On joining the Channel 4 show, Shaun also said: “It seemed a bit macabre, a bit on the dark side, but me and Bez were up for it straight away. Although my kids and the missus thought it was a bit mad.”

In the series, Bez planned Shaun’s pretend funeral and made it UFO-themed.

The service was complete with spaceship-shaped floral arrangements and Shaun’s ‘ashes’ were sent into the sky on a firework.

Afterwards, there was a themed rave. However, in real life, Shaun said he doesn’t want to be cremated and wants a burial instead.

Bez planned Shaun’s funeral on Channel 4’s Celebrity Send Off (Credit: Channel 4)

Shaun Ryder on ‘UFO sighting’

Shaun has previously opened up about apparently experiencing a UFO sighting. He claimed that when he was seven, he woke up, looked out the window and there was a “UFO by our apple tree”.

He quipped that he “could have been hallucinating but I hadn’t taken any drugs”. Shaun also said that since he was 15, “they haven’t left me alone”.

He said it “might be” because he’s neurodivergent.

