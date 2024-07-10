David Beckham’s response to daughter Harper’s birthday celebrations at Buckingham Palace which sparked backlash

Harper Beckham is celebrating her 13th birthday today and proud parents David and Victoria have shared messages for their daughter.

Harper is former footballer David and fashion designer Victoria’s youngest child. They have three older sons – Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.

Over the years, Harper has enjoyed some lavish birthday celebrations. But one in particular sparked some backlash from people online.

Harper turns 13 today! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harper Beckham birthday

For her sixth birthday in 2017, Harper celebrated at Buckingham Palace. The little girl partied with her pals alongside Princess Eugenie.

At the time, David, 49, shared photos from the bash on the palace grounds. He wrote on Instagram: “Happy Birthday to our special little young lady. Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives..

“Happy 6th birthday (I can’t believe you’re 6 already) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady.”

David Beckham on Buckingham Palace party

However, the post sparked some backlash from trolls.

Even royal experts offered their opinions, with former palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter telling Sky News: “None of them has got a right to be there.

“Is it being opened up as a theme park? It devalues what the place is all about. Why do the Beckhams get special treatment?”

David defended the visit, saying on Instagram at the time: “Just to be clear this wasn’t the palace opening the gates for Harper’s birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper plus a few school friends. We were honoured to be able to there… Beautiful tea party.”

David previously defended Harper’s birthday party at the palace (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Today, Harper was fussed over by her famous parents. David and Victoria led tributes to their little girl.

David wrote on Instagram: “Happy 13th Birthday to my beautiful little girl. Daddy is so proud of you, you have grown up to be a kind, generous and a beautiful young lady with the most amazing heart and the most amazing smile that we all love so so much. Always be the beautiful person that you are.”

Victoria, 50, added: “Happy birthday to my best friend. You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our hearts every day. You really are our everything Harper Seven and we are so proud of the happy, beautiful, talented young lady you are becoming. We love you so so much.”

