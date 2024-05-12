Helen Flanagan opens up about psychotic episode earlier this year as she reveals she’s dating again following Scott Sinclair love split

Helen Flanagan has revealed what happened when she had a psychotic episode earlier this year. It forced her to pull out of a touring production of Cluedo as she focused on getting herself well again.

The former Coronation Street actress has admitted she hadn’t dealt with the break-up from her partner of 13 years Scott Sinclair. Instead she said she “shut off” her feelings and threw herself into work.

Helen was apart from her kids (including daughter Matilda, pictured) at Christmas (Credit: Hesther Ng/Cover Images)

Helen Flanagan on psychotic episode

Bravely opening up, Helen explained to The Mirror: “My kids weren’t with me on Christmas Day because I like to be really fair with my ex, and it sounds so silly because it was only one day, but it hit me really hard. The plan was for me to take them to Bali for New Year instead, and although I enjoyed it, I didn’t feel myself. I was struggling. I felt terrible when I got back, I was crying all the time, I felt so low.”

She then decided to start medicating her ADHD, but had a reaction to the prescription. It sent her into a psychotic breakdown.

“It was really sad and very scary,” she said. “I was seeing things and I felt like I was in danger all the time.”

Eventually Helen’s nanny alerted her parents, who stepped in to look after the kids while Helen got help. She shares Matilda, eight, Delilah, five and three-year-old Charlie with Scott.

However the 33-year-old says she saw her kids every day while she was on the road to recovery as she felt it was important for them to know she was getting stronger.

She says she has now tackled the trauma and is in a good place. She’s even finding co-parenting with Scott easier.

Still single and looking for love (Credit: CoverImages)

Back on the dating scene

Helen, who has previously admitted to a one-night stand and being ghosted since the love spilt, then came across Scott on a dating app. They had both signed up to it and she admitted they just “laughed about it, which shows how far we’ve come.”

Revealing she’s been back on the dating scene for the first time in 13 years, Helen said of her experience: “I went on a few dates. The people were lovely but I don’t really like the idea of choosing a partner based on looks.

“I still believe in love and The One but I think I’ll just go with the flow.”

Last month it was revealed Scott was dating again as he was seen leaving a restaurant with a swimwear model. MailOnline reported a source saying: “Scott and Louise looked really close on Saturday night.

“They were holding hands before being aware of their surroundings and quickly separating. Helen has known Louise for years, it won’t be easy for her to know Scott is wining and dining her.”

