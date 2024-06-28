The man accused of plotting to kidnap Holly Willoughby was back in court today (June 28), taking to the stand for the first time at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Gavin Plumb, from Harlow, Essex, told the court that Holly was his “celebrity crush”. As well as that, he claimed that he has “no ill feelings for her whatsoever”.

Plumb, 37, is charged with soliciting a man to commit murder, incitement to kidnap and incitement to rape. He denies all charges.

Holly Willoughby left This Morning after the alleged threats surfaced (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby kidnap latest: Suspect takes the stand

Earlier this week, the court was shown Plumb’s “restraint kit” – allegedly set to be used to kidnap, rape and kill the former This Morning host.

Vile internet searches allegedly made by Plumb – including ones about rape – were also shared with the court.

Insisting his alleged plot – which involved recruiting a man from the States to help him – was nothing more than a “fantasy”, Plumb was reminded by prosecutor Alison Morgan KC that Holly is a “real person”.

He then told the court: “I have no ill feelings for her whatsoever. I completely regret this chat [with an undercover officer using the pseudonym David Nelson]. I am absolutely disgusted that it came out, it was meant to be a private chat between two people.”

‘Heartbroken it came out’

Ms Morgan said: “I am teasing out an apology from you, Mr Plumb.” Plumb said: “An apology for having a fantasy?”

Ms Morgan then asked if he isn’t sorry for his messages about Holly. Seemingly refusing to apologise, Plumb said: “I am heartbroken and disgusted it came out.”

The moment Gavin Plumb was arrested was shown to the court today (Credit: Essex Police)

Holly Willoughby kidnap: Bodycam footage shared

Footage of the moment Plumb was arrested has also been released by Essex Police.

Police bodycam footage revealed Plumb was shirtless when officers forced open his front door on October 4 last year. A police officer handcuffed him within moments of them entering.

In the footage, played to jurors in court today, the defendant exclaimed: “What are you talking about? Please explain to me what the hell is going on.”

Told he was under arrest on suspicion of conspiracy to kidnap, Plumb asked: “Who?” He was told it was Holly. He then asked: “Okay, where’s that from?” Plumb was then told by an officer: “That will be explained to you in custody.”

Later, while in custody, he stated to officers: “I’m not gonna lie, she is a fantasy of mine.”

Holly is currently overseas filming for Netflix (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly’s exit from This Morning

Holly quit her job on This Morning and stepped out of the spotlight after the alleged plot came to light.

She said that she was doing so for the safety of her young family. The star hasn’t commented on the case and is thought to be overseas filming her new Netflix show Bear Hunt.

