Holly Willoughby ‘will never get over the trauma’ of the foiled plot to kidnap her, a PR expert believes.

Last week Gavin Plumb was found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder former This Morning presenter Holly.

The 37-year-old security guard from Harlow in Essex had denied the charges. But he was convicted following an eight-day trial at Chelmsford Crown Court and will be sentenced on July 12.

TV star Holly Willoughby co-hosted This Morning between 2009 and 2023 (Credit: YouTube)

Holly Willoughby latest news

Holly released an emotional statement following the verdict, saying: “As women we should not be made to feel unsafe going about our daily lives and in our own homes. ”

However, PR expert Nick Ede suggests Holly could be affected by her trial ordeal for years to come.

I don’t think anybody can get over trauma like Holly’s.

He told Closer: “I don’t think anybody can get over trauma like Holly’s… when you listen to it, you see the images, this is a real threat. It’s really scary to think that it could get to that level.”

How Holly Willoughby could be affected by kidnap plot horror

Nick also indicated Holly could decide to take further precautions following the nightmare she has endured.

Additionally, he went on: “Holly has a career that she has spent many years cultivating and I don’t think she’s somebody to shy away and live in fear. She has got such a great sensibility when it comes to her work ethic. But I do think that she could ramp up security – she has the financial means to make sure of this.”

Holly Willoughby ‘isn’t somebody to shy away and live in fear’ (Credit: YouTube)

Since departing the ITV daytime series she co-hosted for over a decade alongside Phillip Schofield, Holly has appeared on TV for Dancing On Ice. She is also said to be working on other telly projects for Netflix.

And while she may not have been on social media as much in recent months, Nick expects the TV star to make a comeback in good time.

He added: “I think the next time we see Holly will be when she launches her new TV show, because that will be very structured, manufactured and protected. But for now, it’s time to be with her family, to regroup.”

ED! has approached a representative for Holly Willoughby for comment on Closer’s story.

