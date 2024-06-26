Jury in Holly Willoughby ‘kidnap plot’ case shown graphic image of ‘kidnap and restraint kit’

Jurors sitting on the Holly Willoughby ‘kidnap plot’ trial have been shown a ‘restraint kit’ the accused allegedly intended to use on the star.

Gavin Plumb, 37, has been charged with soliciting a man to commit murder, incitement to kidnap and incitement to rape.

He is accused of conspiring online with another man, and encouraging him to travel to the UK from the US, to carry out the alleged offences against the ex This Morning presenter.

Plumb, 37, from Harlow in Essex, denies all charges. Holly, meanwhile, has waived her right to anonymity in relation to the incitement to rape allegation.

Holly Willoughby ‘kidnap’ trial news

Plumb, on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court. He is also said to have created a “detailed plan” to abduct, rape and kill Holly.

The shopping centre security officer is also accused of purchasing items such as shackles, a blindfold, handcuffs, cable ties, ball gag and a cat o’nine tails whip. Images were displayed in court.

Additionally, prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told jurors today Plumb described an abandoned stud farm in the country as a place to “keep” Holly.

The court heard on Wednesday (June 26) Plumb allegedly messaged: “It’s got cells.”

“It could finally be happening,” he is also said to have said online.

Browser history revealed

Meanwhile, the court heard yesterday Plumb had searched on Google for “how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebrities”.

Searches and messages were read out on Tuesday (June 25) in which the defendant allegedly said he would make the TV star give “full permission” for him and another man to “do as we please to her”.

Plumb is said to addressed tracking her movements for a “simple place to strike”. However, he added that “a home invasion is a better idea” on WhatsApp.

The jury also heard Plumb claimed had booked 10 days off work to “get longer to stake [Holly] out”.

