Suspect of Holly Willoughby ‘kidnap plot’ stands trial – chilling plan to ‘get close’ to her; ‘fantasy’ over TV star; plan to ‘tie up’ her husband

In latest Holly Willoughby news, a man accused of a ‘kidnap plot’ regarding the former This Morning presenter has appeared in court.

Gavin Plumb, 37, is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court. He is charged with soliciting a man to commit murder, incitement to kidnap and incitement to rape.

‘Kidnap plot plans’ were “based on an obsession that had developed over a number of years” (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The shopping centre security officer is accused of conspiring online with another man, and encouraging him to travel to the UK from the US to carry out the alleged offences.

Additionally, Plumb is said to have created a “detailed plan”, including a “kidnap and restraint kit”.

Plumb, of Harlow in Essex, denies all charges. Additionally, Holly has waived her right to anonymity in relation to the incitement to rape allegation.

Holly Willoughby news

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told the jury Plumb had been obsessed with Holly for years.

She said: “The defendant’s plans as to what he would do to Holly Willoughby were graphic and were obviously sexually motivated. Graphic and obviously sexually motivated.

“They were real to him. And were based on an obsession with Ms Willoughby that had developed over a number of years.”

However, Plumb explained his alleged plans in an online discussion with an undercover officer using the pseudonym David Nelson.

Ms Morgan added: “It was not just the ramblings of a fantasist. The defendant had carefully planned what he would do and how he would do it, purchasing items that would assist him in carrying out the attack.”

TV star is not expected to attend the trial (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Holly Willoughby ‘kidnap plot’ trial latest

Meanwhile, the court also heard on Monday (June 24) that Plumb considered using his training as a security guard to get a job working “close” to Holly.

It is reported he discussed online about taking tour of the ITV studios to “get close” to her. In addition, the jury heard that Plumb had discussed the layout of Holly’s home. He had allegedly suggested hiding a ladder near by and using “metal ties” to tie up her husband, Dan Baldwin, as well as stuffing socks in his mouth while she would be restrained with handcuffs.

In voice notes played in court, Plumb spoke about using chloroform on the couple so that “they can be easily restrained”.

The jury heard that Plumb had been planning an attack on Holly Willoughby for “some time” (Credit: Cover Images)

Ms Morgan also said in court today that Plumb had said he “wanted this for years” and that he would be “living out my ultimate fantasy”.

The jury was also told that in online chats, Plumb spoke about “staking out” Holly himself. He also spoke about taking her to “my place”.

When news of the alleged plot first broke, a police guard was reportedly placed outside Holly’s family home in London. Furthermore, she left This Morning shortly after. Holly is not expected to attend the trial.

