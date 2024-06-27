Holly Willoughby’s ‘kidnap plot’ suspect is currently standing trial. He is charged with soliciting a man to commit murder, incitement to kidnap and incitement to rape.

And it has now been revealed that he “almost messaged Phillip Schofield” to ask if he wanted “payback” over his former co-star.

Holly quit This Morning last year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Holly Willoughby ‘kidnap plot’ suspect on trial

Earlier this week, it was announced that Gavin Plumb, who has been accused of conspiring to kidnap, rape, and murder Holly last year, is standing trial.

Plumb, who is on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court, is accused of conspiring online with another man. He is accused of encouraging the man to travel to the UK from the US to carry out the alleged offences.

Plumb allegedly created a “detailed plan”, including a “kidnap and restraint kit”.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told the jury that Plumb had been “obsessed” with Holly for “years”.

He has denied all charges. Meanwhile, Holly has waived her right to anonymity in relation to the incitement to rape allegation.

Plumb allegedly wanted to contact Phillip (Credit: BBC)

Holly Willoughby ‘kidnap plot’ suspect ‘almost messaged’ Phillip Schofield

Graphic conversations about how Plumb was allegedly going to kidnap and abuse Holly were made available in court.

In June of last year, Phillip Schofield quit This Morning after 20 years on the programme. His exit from the show came amid rumours that he had fallen out with Holly.

Upon hearing the news that Phillip had quit the show, Plumb is claimed to have messaged a man he thought was keen to help him with the plan. However, he turned out to be an undercover policeman.

“I’m so tempted to message Phil and say to him: ‘Look do you wanna get payback? But I don’t mind helping ya,'” he allegedly told the man.

Plumb allegedly planned to kidnap Holly (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Jury shown Plumb’s ‘kidnap and restraint’ kit

Yesterday (Wednesday, July 26), it was reported that jurors on the trial had been shown images of a ‘kidnap and restraint’ kit Plumb was allegedly going to use.

Plumb’s kit included shackles, a blindfold, handcuffs, cable ties, a ball gag and a cat o’nine tails whip.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told jurors that Plumb had described an abandoned stud farm in the country as a place to “keep” Holly.

In an online message, Plumb described the stud farm as having “cells”.

“It could finally be happening,” he also allegedly said online.

The trial is ongoing.

