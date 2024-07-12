Homes Under The Hammer star Tommy Walsh previously opened up about a memory that he’ll never forget – and it’s heartwarming.

The TV presenter found fame thanks to shows like Ground Force and Clean It, Fix It. He was also a part of BBC’s Homes Under The Hammer – which airs this weekend (July 13).

Despite all the glitz and glam of the showbiz world, it turns out Tommy is still very much a homebody. And even helped host his daughter’s “sensational” wedding day.

Tommy is a firm favourite on TV (Credit: Youtube)

Homes Under The Hammer star Tommy Walsh on ‘favourite memory’

In 2022, Tommy was interviewed by House Beautiful. The adored celeb builder was quizzed on his favourite memory at home.

“It has to be my daughter getting married in our garden. We’ve got quite a big garden for a London home — it’s 100 foot long,” Tommy shared.

Tommy is a proud dad of three and is married to Marie Walsh. The pair met in their twenties and have stayed together since.

Tommy Walsh hosted daughter’s ‘big’ wedding

Elaborating more about his daughter’s special day, Tommy told the publication how they had to cancel his daughter’s “big” wedding plans at first because of the pandemic.

“She asked me if we could do the wedding in the garden instead, so I gave it a bit of a makeover. It’s a split-level garden with a terrace at the bottom. We had the marquee at the top on the raised area and the lower level was where we put the bar area and stools.”

He previously opened up about wedding joy (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Tommy Walsh on ‘sensational’ day

And it turns out Ground Force icon Tommy was over the moon with the way the day panned out. He said: “Everything flowed so well.

Tommy also added: “My daughter coming down the stairs in her wedding dress with her husband is something that will stay with me forever. It was a sensational day.”

Tommy Walsh cancer

In June, Tommy gave a cancer update six months after he revealed he was having tests on a tumour doctors found in his lung.

The news, shared in at the end of last year, came just days after he was axed from the popular BBC show, Homes Under the Hammer.

Tommy was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2022 after finding a lump in his throat. In November 2023, he then said doctors had found a tumour in his lung.

Homes Under The Hammer airs on Saturday (July 13) on BBC One at 12pm.

