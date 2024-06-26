Holly Willoughby kidnap plot: Horrific internet searches used by suspect revealed in court

The trial of a man accused of plotting to kidnap Holly Willoughby continues at Chelmsford Crown Court today (June 26), with the suspect’s internet search history being revealed to the jury.

The trial of shopping centre security officer Gavin Plumb got underway earlier this week.

The 37 year old, of Harlow, Essex, is charged with soliciting a man to commit murder, incitement to kidnap and incitement to rape.

Gavin Plumb is in court today accused of plotting to kidnap Holly Willoughby (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby kidnap trial latest

Today, the court learned more disturbing details about Gavin Plumb’s alleged plan involving Holly.

They were shown images of a harrowing set of items owned by Plumb, including handcuffs, a blindfold and cable ties.

Horrific details of online searches the accused had made were also laid bare. Prosecutor Morgan KC went through a document compiled from Plumb’s online activity dating back to 2022.

These reportedly included phrases such as “killers from Harlow in Essex” and “have you ever been sexually assaulted or raped when you have been spiked”.

Yesterday (June 25), the jury had heard that Plumb had researched “how to meet people who plan to kidnap celebrities” and “what does it feel like to be raped”. These searches reportedly occurred back in 2021, two years before his alleged plot came to light.

The trial is expected to last two weeks (Credit: Cover Images)

Amongst his online activity, investigators also found that the defendant had looked at a news article about a “man who raped five women he met online”. Plumb also appeared to have browsed an online resource about “rape in the United Kingdom” and “violence against women – rape”.

As part of his plan, the accused had reportedly been looking into booking a tour at ITV Studios. He apparently went as far as to enquire whether the tour would entail meeting presenters who worked there.

The trial is scheduled to last two weeks. Plumb denies all charges.

