Harry Savage, who appeared on Channel 4’s Hunted in 2019, has sadly died.

His death is now being investigated by police.

Harry has died (Credit: Channel 4)

Hunted star Harry Savage dies

Police investigators are investigating the death of Harry after his body was unexpectedly found in London.

Harry, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene in Putney, London on Friday (July 19).

Police were called by ambulance colleagues at 9.15am when a 26-year-0ld man was found unresponsive at an address in Putney.

A post-mortem examination then began on Saturday (July 20). Officers are now awaiting the outcome.

Channel 4 Hunted star Harry Savage dies

Detectives are investigating Harry’s death as an “unexpected death”.

A man in his 30s was then arrested at the scene. He was then bailed pending further enquiries.

Officers remain in contact with Harry’s family and will be supporting them as enquiries continue to establish the circumstances around his death.

Harry appeared on Hunted back in 2019 alongside his brother, Frank.

He was 20 at the time and was a drama student.

However, Harry and Frank were the first duo to be caught by the Hunters.

Harry was on the show with his brother (Credit: Channel 4)

Tributes pour in

Tributes have poured in for Harry on social media.

“I will miss you forever Harry Savage. You were and always will be everything. I’m not sure how to navigate life without you but you’d just tell me to get the f*** on with it. I love you x,” a friend of the star then tweeted.

‘What a sad day. RIP Harry Savage. One of the most beautiful souls on this earth. Rest well sweet angel,” another then said.

“I am lost for words. Such a beautiful soul… one of the nicest guys I’ve ever had the privilege to know,” a third then wrote.

“I worked with Harry very briefly at WeWork and he was always such a great person to be around! Very sad to hear the news. Thoughts are with you and Harry’s friends and family,” another person then wrote on Twitter.

