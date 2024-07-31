6 most shocking moments as Huw Edwards pleads guilty: Jail warning, mental health plea and being sent pic of child as young as 7

Former BBC star Huw Edwards has pleaded guilty to a number of child porn charges – and now faces jail.

This week, it was revealed that Huw had been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children. Arriving at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (July 31), Huw wore a dark suit, a blue tie, as well as sunglasses.

He was surrounded by police. And, once inside, Huw pleaded guilty to the offences that happened between December 2020 and August 2021.

Here are the most shocking moments from the Huw Edwards trial…

Frenzied scenes at court for BBC newsreader Huw Edwards

There were chaotic scenes at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today (July 31) as Huw arrived, flanked by eight police officers.

The presenter, who is a dad-of-five, was last seen in public on July 2 2023 when he made his final appearance for the BBC.

Attempting to make his way inside, Huw was swarmed by photographers. Because of the chaotic scenes, one photographer’s camera was reportedly smashed to pieces.

Huw Edwards makes ’emotionless’ guilty plea

While at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, it was claimed Huw appeared emotionless as he pleaded guilty.

Once he admitted the charges, he is said to have sat with his head tilted slightly upwards, while staring into the distance. The former BBC star then adjusted his tie as Ian Hope, prosecuting, laid out the case against him.

Later, as Huw stood in the dock, Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring spoke to him about his bail conditions.

Huw Edwards give warning over jail time

It’s thought Huw could face up to 10 years in jail.

Earlier today, the court was told Huw’s offending had a starting point of 12 months in prison.

Barrister Philip Evans KC, however, said there were mitigating factors and that the sentence should be suspended.

He said: “There are serious issues in relation to Mr Edwards health, both physical and mental, at the time of the offending and now.”

The former BBC newsreader will be sentenced for his crimes in September.

Huw’s barrister shares mental health plea

During today’s proceedings, Huw’s’ barrister Philip Evans KC claimed that the broadcaster had “both mental and physical” health issues.

“It is obvious to the court, I’m sure, that Mr Edwards was not just of good character, but of exceptional character,” he told the court.

Mr Evans said how the court was aware of issues with Edwards’ health.

Appearing nervous, Huw reportedly fidgeted with his hands, before confirming that he understood the conditions. He then left the court – with the hearing lasting 26 minutes in total.

Huw was sent picture of child as young as seven

It is claimed that Huw was sent sexual images from a man after meeting in an online chat room.

As a result, it’s claimed Huw had 41 photos of underage children in his possession. These included seven category A images, 12 category B pictures, and 22 category C images on the messaging app WhatsApp.

The court heard how the category A images – the most serious kind – were mostly of children aged 13 to 15.

But there were two images of a young child, possibly aged between seven and nine years old, according to prosecutors.

BBC star Huw Edwards voiced concern over ‘young looking’ boy

There was also a category A video featuring a young boy sent to Huw Edwards in August 2021, it was claimed.

The man who Huw met in a chat room told the presenter that the boy looked quite young. He also told him he had illegal images.

The court was told that Huw told him not to send any illegal images and no more were sent. Huw and the man continued to exchange legal pornographic images until April 2022.

