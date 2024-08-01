Disgraced BBC presenter Huw Edwards reportedly attempted to get a young TV producer to stay in his hotel room on the night of Prince Philip‘s funeral.

It has emerged this week that Edwards had been charged with making indecent images of children. He has since pleaded guilty to all charges and will be sentenced next month. For now, he’s bailed, but more stories are coming out of the woodwork…

Edwards could face prison (Credit: CoverImages.com)

BBC presenter Huw Edwards ‘attempted to lure young colleague into his bedroom’

The night before Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021, Huw was staying in a hotel in Windsor.

According to The Sun, the shamed presenter texted a young producer in his twenties inviting him into his hotel room.

He also reportedly sent his colleague a picture of the bedroom, which contained one bed.

He is believed to have sent a text reading: “Staying there overnight then all day Saturday. If you’re around tomorrow night let me know.”

Edwards pleaded guilty this week (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Breach of Covid rules

However, the colleague declined the offer – which would have been a breach of Covid protocols at the time.

At the time, Covid rules stated that indoor mixing was barred. This meant that the Queen was forced to sit alone during the funeral.

The next morning – the day after the funeral – Huw reportedly texted the producer saying he’d “missed a good night”.

Additionally, when asked if there was a spare room, Huw replied saying “not spare but plenty of room”.

According to the publication, the young producer wasn’t the only BBC colleague who received unwanted attention from the 62-year-old newsreader.

Huw faces up to 10 years in jail (Credit: BBC)

Colleague blasts disgraced Huw

The producer revealed that Huw had attempted on numerous occasions to meet up.

“He wanted to meet in private and put quite a lot of pressure on me to do so. I thought it was odd and very inappropriate given his position and the age gap.”

Responding to the news about Edwards pleading guilty, he said he was “shocked” However, he added that it “just shows what sort of person he is”.

BBC statement

In a statement yesterday (Wednesday, July 31), the BBC said: “If at any point during the period Mr Edwards was employed by the BBC he had been charged, the BBC had determined it would act immediately to dismiss him. In the end, at the point of charge he was no longer an employee of the BBC.”

ED! has contacted the BBC and Edwards’ reps for comment.

