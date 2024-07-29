Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards charged with making indecent images of children

Former BBC star Huw Edwards has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children after his arrest in November.

Veteran broadcaster Edwards resigned from the BBC after 40 years in April. It came after he was accused of paying a teenager thousands of pounds for sexually explicit pictures.

Last year, his wife Vicky Flind later said her husband had suffered “from serious mental health issues” and would receive “in-patient hospital care”.

The charges relate to his alleged activity between December 2020 and April 2022, police have said. Because to this, he could face prison time.

Huw Edwards charged

Edwards will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 31).

His offences allegedly relate to images shared on WhatsApp, according to police. A Metropolitan Police spokesman has said: “Huw Edwards, 62, of Southwark, London has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children following a Met Police investigation.

“The offences, which are alleged to have taken place between December 2020 and April 2022, relate to images shared on a WhatsApp chat. Edwards was arrested on 8 November 2023. He was charged on Wednesday, 26 June following authorisation from the Crown Prosecution Service.”

They then confirmed his court date as July 31.

Huw Edwards resignation

Edwards, a married dad-of-five, left his BBC role behind earlier this year.

The BBC shared this statement in wake of his resignation: “Huw Edwards has resigned and left the BBC.

“After 40 years of service, Huw explained that his decision was made on the basis of advice. The BBC has accepted his resignation.”

A Crown Prosecution Service spokesperson said: “Huw Edwards, 62, of South West London, has been charged with three offences of making indecent images of children.

“The CPS authorised the charges after a Metropolitan Police investigation. Mr Edwards will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 31 July 2024. We remind all that proceedings are active, and the defendant has the right to a fair trial.”

Consequently, Edwards’ alleged offences could see him face 10 years of jail time.

