Former BBC News anchor Huw Edwards has been making headlines this week since it emerged that he has been charged with making indecent images of children.

Now, former BBC star Nicky Campbell has shared his thoughts. He’s dubbed Edwards “disgusting” due to his “callous exploitation” of children.

The radio presenter has spoken out about Edwards’ child victims. And asked his followers to consider those who have been “callously exploited and psychologically destroyed”.

Nicky Campbell endured child abuse whilst at private school (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nicky Campbell speaks out about Huw Edwards

In wake of Edward’s court appearance, Campbell exclaimed to social media: “Let’s think about the children in these images. Callously exploited and psychologically destroyed.

“They are not images. They are humans who will live with this forever. And all for the twisted pleasure of the disgusting men who trade and swap this misery. And don’t call it child ‘pornography’ journalists. It is ‘abusive images’.”

He later added: “And if mental health was mitigation for every custodial crime the prisons wouldn’t be at bursting point. They’d be half full.”

Nicky Campbell has endured his own experience of child abuse.

Huw Edwards was sentenced this week (Credit: BBC)

It has been reported that Nicky – who presents ITV’s Long Lost Family – was a victim of former Edinburgh Academy teachers John Brownlee and Hamish Dawson.

Brownlee was ruled by a court to have committed “cruel and unnatural acts” of physical and emotional abuse on pupils at the school between 1967 and 1991. He was later deemed medically unfit to stand trial and was not sentenced to prison.

The presenter said John Brownlee pummelled his neck and skull and was a “pathetic little man, a pathetic little sadist”, according to the BBC.

He also is said to have recalled his former teacher as an “arbitrarily violent man”. Nicky also described that Brownlee would regularly strike students with an 18in long paddle known as a “clacken”.

Huw Edwards news

Channel 4 presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy has also questioned how the incident regarding Huw Edwards has been handled by the BBC.

The former Strictly star wrote to X: “The BBC now admits it knew Huw Edwards had been arrested in November. They need to explain what they knew and when and why they kept it secret.”

Huw was arrested in November last year (Credit: Splash News)

A spokesperson for the BBC previously said: “In November 2023, whilst Mr Edwards was suspended, the BBC as his employer at the time was made aware in confidence that he had been arrested on suspicion of serious offences and released on bail whilst the police continued their investigation.

“At the time, no charges had been brought against Mr Edwards and the BBC had also been made aware of significant risk to his health.”

