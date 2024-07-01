Sir Ian McKellen has been forced to withdraw from the touring production of Player Kings, he has announced.

The actor, 85, fell off the stage while playing Sir John Falstaff in the play on June 18. He was hospitalised after landing on an audience member, who also needed treatment.

The legendary actor previously assured fans that he was recovering well, but has now said it’s with “the greatest reluctance” that he takes a step back from work to fully recover.

Sir Ian McKellen is following doctor’s orders and has pulled out of Player Kings (Credit: YouTube)

Ian McKellen withdraws from touring version of Player Kings

In a statement, Sir Ian said: “Two weeks after my accident onstage, my injuries improve day by day. It’s with the greatest reluctance that I have accepted the medical advice to protect my full recovery by not working in the meantime.

“I had been so looking forward to bringing Player Kings to theatre-goers in Bristol, Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle. But I can assure them that, with David Semark now playing Falstaff, Robert Icke’s production and his acting company remain as dazzling as ever. Go see for yourself!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ian McKellen (@ianmckellen)

‘Ian continues to recuperate very well’

A statement from the production company added: “Following Ian McKellen’s injury during the West End run of Player Kings, his doctors’ advice is to take time off from work in order to fully recover.

“As such, he will not be returning to play Sir John Falstaff in the national tour of Players Kings (July 3-27, 2024).”

The statement added: “Ian continues to recuperate very well. But he needs the time to rest and ensure a complete recovery. We continue to send him our best wishes.

“As it was for the final West End performances, the role of Falstaff will now be performed by David Semark, Ian’s brilliant understudy, for all tour dates of Player Kings.”

Read more: Coronation Street hit by scheduling chaos due to the Euros

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.