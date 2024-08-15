Former Arsenal player Ian Wright fought back tears as he opened up about the death of his brother, as well as his close friend.

The 60-year-old I’m A Celebrity star spoke of the heartbreaking incidents in a new episode of his podcast.

Ian opened up (Credit: The Overlap / YouTube)

Ian Wright on death of brother

During a new episode of The Overlap podcast, Ian grew emotional discussing two heartbreaking losses.

Ian’s brother and his former teammate Kevin both died within a few weeks of each other this summer.

Kevin, who played alongside Ian at Arsenal, died at the age of 54 back in June due to multi-organ failure caused by a heart infection.

“It’s been a tough summer,” Ian told his colleagues on the pod.

“Obviously my man Kevin, Kevin Campbell, and then a couple of weeks later I lose my brother. But it’s been one of those situations where you just have to get on with it, man,” he then said.

Ian grew emotional (Credit: The Overlap / YouTube)

Ian Wright emotional discussing losses

His voice quivering, Ian then said: “It catches you every now and then.”

The footie star went on to discuss his brother and how he was reclusive. This meant that meetings between the siblings were few and far between.

“I’m driving along and I’m thinking of my brother. He was a really good cricketer, a really good footballer,” he said.

“He didn’t come up to the house as often as [I’d] like but that’s because he’s just a loner. And then all of a sudden you’re constantly trying to get in touch with him, come and do this, come and do that, and then bam, he’s gone. You know what I mean?” he then continued.

Ian opened up about losing friend Kevin (Credit: Shutterstock)

Ian continued, admitting that it was “tough”.

“Now I feel pretty much in control of it, but I know that at some stage later on it just catches you. But you just have to deal with it,” he said.

“It helps being among people. Grieving is a process. You never know when it’s going to come and it’s not like it ever leaves you. It’s going to come at some stage,” he then added.

“Even like now, I just don’t know what to say. I just miss them both.”

