The funeral of Rob Burrow has taken place today as his loved ones and fans gathered to say their goodbyes.

Rob died in June at the age of 41 following his battle with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). He was diagnosed with the illness in 2019.

On Sunday (July 7), his funeral took place at Pontefract Crematorium. Fans were invited to stand on the road side to pay their respects amid his final journey.

Rob Burrow funeral

The service was only for invited guests. However, Rob’s final journey was published so members of the public could pay their respects to him and his family as the funeral cortège made it way to the service.

Members of the public were asked to be in position from 1pm on Sunday. The cortège passed through Featherstone and near to where Rob played his junior rugby.

Members of the public were asked to leave the part of the journey where the cars headed towards the crematorium so the family could “have a few moments to themselves” before the service.

The family also asked that members of the public don’t send flowers. Instead they’ve been invited to donate to either the family directly or to the Leeds Hospitals Charity if they wish to do so.

The funeral took place on July 7 for a poignant reason. It’s the day each year that the Leeds Rhinos rugby club celebrate Rob because of the number 7 shirt he wore during his career.

Leeds Rhinos said: “The private funeral will take place on Sunday 7th July, the day each year that the club annually celebrates Rob Burrow Day because of the iconic number 7 shirt worn by Rob during his illustrious Rugby League career.”

Rob’s close friend and former rugby teammate Kevin Sinfield was in attendance today.

Rob Burrow’s final words

Before his death, Rob urged people not to waste a moment.

A speech was recorded for BBC documentary There’s Only One Rob Burrow. In it, Rob said: “My final message to you is whatever your personal battle be brave and face it. In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream.”

