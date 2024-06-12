The Instagram page belonging to Dr Michael Mosley is no longer active, just days after the TV doctor was found dead in Greece.

Dr Mosley went missing last week after he failed to return from a hike whilst holidaying on the island of Symi. His body was found on Sunday June 9.

Now, Dr Michael Mosley’s Instagram page, which boasted 112K followers and 284 posts, appears to have been taken down.

The page, with the handle @michaelmosley_official, is where the health expert would share updates about his work.

Dr Michael Mosley Instagram account no longer active

In the days before his death, Dr Michael had been fairly active on social media, so it’s unclear why it would have been made inactive.

In the final post shared to his Instagram page, Michael had discussed his popular podcast, Just One Thing.

He penned: “If time is tight, what’s the one thing that you should be doing to improve your health and wellbeing?

“In my Just One Thing series with @bbcradio4 I explore the surprisingly simple top tips that are scientifically proven to change your life. Listen to the latest episodes on BBC iPlayer.”

On May 30, Michael also promoted his book – Just One Thing.

When social media users now look up his page, they are met with a message from Instagram, which reads: “Sorry, this page isn’t available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed.”

Typically, the social media pages of deceased public figures are kept up for future use. For example, to promote a charity set up in their name, or to give fans and followers a space to share their thoughts or to simply remember the individual.

Instagram even provides a memorialisation for its social media users. This is where the pages are adapted, specifically to remember the user’s life, after they have passed away.

Dr Michael had been active on social media prior to heading on holiday (Credit: ITV)

Instagram’s memorialised accounts

The Instagram website explains: “Memorialised accounts are a place to remember someone’s life after they’ve passed away. Memorialised accounts on Instagram have the following key features: No one can log in to a memorialised account. The word remembering will be shown next to the person’s name on their profile.

“Posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on Instagram and are visible to the audience they were shared with. Memorialised accounts don’t appear in certain places on Instagram, such as Explore.

“Once memorialised, no one will be able to make changes to any of the account’s existing posts or information. This means no changes to the following: Photos or videos added by the person to their profile. Comments on posts shared by the person to their profile. Privacy settings of their profile. The current profile photo, followers or people the person follows.”

ED! has contacted the estate of Dr Michael Mosley for comment. At the time of writing, his Twitter account remains active.

