Jack Tweed has entered a new chapter in his life after announcing that his girlfriend Ellie Sargeant is pregnant, 15 years after the death of his wife, Big Brother star Jade Goody.

Jack shared his excitement about the new baby – and opened up about the the deep emotional journey he’s undergone since losing Jade.

Reality star Jade tragically passed away in 2009 from cervical cancer. She met Jack in 2006 and the couple wed in 2009, a month before her passing.

Jade Goody and Jack Tweed met on Celebrity Big Brother (Credit: Cover Images)

Jack Tweed expecting baby with girlfriend

Former Celebrity Big Brother Star Jack expressed his excitement about welcoming a new member of the family.

“I’ve always wanted kids. I am so excited,” Jack gushed to The Sun, revealing that Ellie is eight weeks along. In 2007, Jade and Jack were expecting, but Jade tragically suffered a miscarriage.

This news marks a new beginning for Jack, after years of grappling with guilt and grief.

“I’ve always felt guilty all my life about it, even talking to other girls and stuff like that. I’ve always felt guilty, but now I finally I think I’ve accepted it, and I don’t feel that guilt any more, really, about it I feel like it’s acceptable to move on, and I think she’d [Jade] would want the same thing as well,” he said.

The pregnancy announcement is both an exciting and poignant moment for Jack, who still mourns the loss of his first child with Jade. “Obviously that was horrible, because I obviously loved Jade to absolute pieces, and I was so excited we were having a kid together. And then obviously it didn’t happen, so, yeah, it was not a very nice time. So it is a bit scary to think something like that could happen again. Hopefully not,” he confided.

Jade and Jack tied the knot before her death (Credit: Splash News)

Jack Tweed on his future

Reflecting on his past, Jack acknowledged the personal growth he’s achieved, especially after battling issues with alcohol and drugs. And, as he prepares to become a dad, he said “everything about me has sort of grown up”.

Jack believes Jade would have been supportive and excited about this new chapter. He told how she’d have been “buzzing” over the news.

And, he said, he hopes his story can reassure others who’ve experienced similar losses that there’s a path to happiness and healing ahead.

“It just takes time. It’s just – you will not get over it. You’re never going to get over it, but you just learn to just get – live with it and get on with it and you can still be happy with what you go through,” he said.

Read more: Jade Goody’s widower Jack Tweed shares his plans to remarry 15 years on from her death

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.