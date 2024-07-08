Jake Quickenden has revealed the happy news that he’s expecting his second baby.

The I’m A Celebrity star is already a proud dad to son Leo Oliver, three. Jake shares the tot with wife Sophie Church, and he is also a stepdad to Sophie’s eldest son Freddie, 10.

And now the family are adding to their brood – with the couple expecting their second baby.

The singer is expecting his second baby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jake Quickenden and wife expecting second baby

On Sunday (July 7) Jake took to his Instagram to share the exciting news. The singer posted a video of him and Sophie sitting their loved ones down to reveal the news.

After a long time trying we are gonna bring another bundle of joy into the world

In the caption, Jake wrote: “WE HAVE NEWS…. soon to be five. We can finally let you know after a long time trying we are gonna bring another bundle of joy into the world.

“We are super excited. Can’t wait to live off 2 hours sleep again. Have a lovely Sunday.”

Jake Quickenden fans react to baby news

Jake, who found fame on The X Factor, had his showbiz pals and fans rallying round to send their congratulations in the comments section.

This is the most amazing news!! Congratulations to you

Coleen Nolan said: “OMG congrats… so happy for you x.” Vicky Pattison penned: “Best news ever. congratulations guys.”

One fan wrote: “This is the most amazing news!! Congratulations to you.” Another echoed: “I’ve been waiting so long to hear this news!! Congratulations to you all.”

The pair are already parents to one (Credit: ITV)

Jake and wife Sophie

Jake and Sophie met back in 2018, and tied the knot in 2022 in a stunning Ibiza wedding. A year before, they welcomed son Leo Oliver in 2021.

She’s definitely a diamond.

Back in 2021, Jake told ED! how he’s in total awe of Sophie and her mothering skills, following the birth of Leo.

“She works so hard bless her, she’s back at work,” he admitted. “She’s a PA for a financial advisor so she’s gone back to work. She’s doing three days a week and juggling him, she’s definitely a diamond.”

Jake and Sophie ‘do whole baby thing together’

Speaking about the birth of Leo, Jake told us: “We do the whole baby thing together. We just try and support each other as much as possible. I think we’ve got a really strong relationship in that way.

“You come up against so many different hurdles – I’m more worried than I ever thought I could be. I’m worried about everything. You have to expect that and expect that you’re going to be worrying till he’s 18 and then you’ll probably still worry.”

