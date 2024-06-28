James Martin on decision he made that left his beloved mum ‘crying her eyes out’

James Martin – whose show, Saturday Morning, airs this weekend (June 29) – once made a career decision that left his mum devastated.

The TV star opened up about the decision during a podcast appearance last year.

James spoke of his career last year (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Morning host James Martin on his family

James‘ love for cooking began when he used to help his mum out in the kitchen during his childhood.

During an appearance on the Travel Diaries podcast last year, James opened up about how his family supported his career.

When asked how his family had been affected by his stardom, he said: “They’re still grounded, they’re still the same people.”

He then added that they don’t hold back on criticising him when he’s on TV, something he appreciates.

“You’re just the same as you were when you were a kid. All you can be, in terms of what I can be, is better than you were yesterday. And that’s all you strive to be, that’s the ethos that I’ve always had and my family has always been honest,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Martin (@jamesmartinchef)

‘She’d sit and cry her eyes out’

James then said it has been a pleasure to share his success with his family. He also added that his greatest achievement was buying a house for his mum.

“You wouldn’t have dreamed about that when I was a young kid working in London when my mum used to visit me and cry her eyes out and say: ‘What are you doing working 19 hours a day?'” he said.

“She’d sit and cry her eyes out but you stick at it, not because you wanted to do it financially or because it becomes Instagrammable or Twitter and all that sort of stuff, you stick at it because it was the job you love,” he then continued.

James’ show is taking a break over the summer (Credit: ITV)

James flooded with support after farewell

Earlier this month, James announced that Saturday Morning would be taking a break over the summer.

The show is set to return in mid-August. In the meantime, repeats of the show will be airing on Saturday mornings.

Announcing the news, James shared a snap of the show’s logo on his Instagram.

“Thank you all for tuning in as we air the last show of this series before the summer break! We look forward to August and returning with more amazing guests and chefs for you! Thank you,” he wrote.

Fans of the programme flocked to the comment section. “Thank you James and the all production team! Always a treat to be on the show! Get some rest! A bientot,” one fan commented.

“Enjoy your time off James, with all your festivals etc, will miss you on a Saturday morning but look forward to August,” another said.

Read more: James Martin ‘wanted to find a hole and cry’ after embarrassing X-rated blunder live on air

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs this weekend (June 29) at 9.30am on ITV1 and ITVX.