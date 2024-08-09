James Martin pictured with new girlfriend on romantic break following his split from ex

Celebrity chef James Martin was photographed enjoying a romantic break in France, linked arm-in-arm with his new girlfriend, Kim Johnson.

Following his split from his previous partner, James is reportedly spending time with his new flame in the picturesque French countryside.

James Martin spotted with new girlfriend

The setting for this getaway was none other than Le Jardin de Rose. This tranquil bed and breakfast provided the perfect backdrop for the couple’s escape.

James and Kim have reportedly been embracing the simple pleasures of rural life – spending their time walking, sightseeing, and just soaking up the peaceful atmosphere.

In a photo shared online during their travels, James and Kim can be seen looking happier than ever.

The candid snapshot captured James beaming in a casual denim shirt as he wrapped his arm around Kim.

James has seemingly enjoyed a romantic break with his girlfriend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Kim donned a short floral dress as she cozied up to the TV chef. The couple were snapped standing at the entrance to their B&B.

The B&B’s owners even shared some kind words about the happy couple.

“Le Jardin de Rose may only be a very small quiet side in semi-rural France, but we have fabulous guests. Thank you, James Martin,” they wrote on Facebook.

In a reply to one follower, they branded James and Kim a “lovely couple”.

For those who are dreaming of a similar romantic retreat, spending the night at this traditional French bed and breakfast comes with a modest price tag of only £76 per person. This includes a freshly prepared complimentary breakfast to start the day.

Celebrity chef James is a regular on This Morning. (Credit: ITV)

James Martin

The news of James and Kim’s flourishing romance follows a series of public appearances earlier this year. The couple were spotted enjoying various dates in and around London.

Even though Kim’s previous marriage to tech entrepreneur Arun Nayar was short-lived, her bond with James seems to have a much more hopeful future.

Following his split with TV producer Louise Davies – James’s love life remained out of the spotlight until now.

The former couple were together for 12 years, but never took the step to pursue marriage or kids.

James has previously been open about why pursuing marriage isn’t in the cards for him.

“It doesn’t interest me in the slightest, mainly because I’ve catered for so many weddings, really. I admire people who do it, that’s fine, but I’m quite happy. I don’t need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I’m more than happy thanks,” James told Sunday People in 2019.

