James Martin on ‘huge explosion’ at his home: ‘There was an almighty bang’

Saturday Morning host James Martin previously revealed that he once accidentally set his kitchen on fire.

The TV star revealed the shock anecdote during a chat with fellow celebrity chef, Simon Rimmer.

James had a hilarious tale (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Morning host James Martin on setting his kitchen on fire

During an appearance on Simon’s Grilling podcast back in 2021, James revealed he’d had something of a kitchen nightmare.

“I set my side of my house on fire,” James revealed during the appearance.

“They [the builders] decided to build an Italian pizza oven roof, but instead of having metal, built it out of wood, which is quite handy,” he then continued.

“Next minute, there was an almighty bang,” he then said.

‘Lamb chops were flying’

James then continued, saying: “It was like, honestly, it was [a] huge explosion, and you get bits of lamb chops, pork chops, sausages flying over the top of this house. It was massive.”

The 52-year-old chef then revealed what had caused the explosion. He explained that there was an “air gap” in the brickwork that had overheated, causing the explosion.

“The image that I’ve got is just chops going about 20-30 feet in the air. It was hilarious,” he then added.

James added that luckily, no one was injured in the explosion.

Once they’d put the fire out, they carried on as if nothing had happened!

James opened up (Credit: ITV)

Saturday Morning star James Martin on biggest career ‘low’

Back in 2020, during an interview with Prima magazine, James revealed what his biggest career regret is.

“The biggest low of my career is that I’ve given up everything for it,” he said.

“I look at my mates and they’re all married with kids, and that’s not the case for me because I’ve been so focused on work,” he then continued.

“The level of commitment it requires and the choices you have to make have a huge impact. But would I do the same thing again? Probably, because it’s made me who I am. And why does everybody have to follow the norm anyway?” he then said.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs Saturday, July 13 at 9.30am on ITV1 and ITVX.

