Singer James Morrison found his former partner Gill Catchpole dead after she tragically took her own life, an inquest heard today.

In January, Gill died at the age of just 45. At the time, a family friend told The Sun: “Gill was found dead on Friday at the family’s home in Whitminster. James is devastated and is being supported by his family.”

On Thursday (June 20), an inquest heard that Ms Catchpole heartbreakingly left a note on her front door before taking her life.

Gill Catchpole took her own life earlier this year (Credit: Shutterstock)

James Morrison partner

She also had written farewell notes to her two children and the singer.

Gloucester Coroner’s Court was told that Ms Catchpole had suffered from mental health issues for several years and previously spoke about taking her own life.

A friend had called round to Ms Catchpole’s home on January 5 to collect her for work. However, she saw a note on the front door which read: “Don’t come in – call police.”

The friend then contacted Morrison – who had split from Ms Catchpole the year before but had keys to the home – to alert him.

Gill left a heartbreaking note before taking her own life (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gill Catchpole inquest

The court heard that Morrison used a set of keys to let himself in and found Ms Catchpole. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as “ligature suspension”.

Police then discovered several handwritten notes addressed to Morrison, their two kids, her sister and her parents.

They also found several burnt pages with words similar to the note on the front door. A half empty bottle of vodka was also found in the kitchen.

Coroner Roland Wooderson said that Ms Catchpole’s GP treated her for depression and anxiety since 2012.

Back in January, a woman who had previously worked with Ms Catchpole claimed she was “making big changes in 2024”.

They said she was also “looking forward” to the future.

She told MailOnline: “She was always waving, saying hello, and stopping to chat. She told me just a few days ago that she was looking forward to the future and making big changes in 2024. I never sensed anything was wrong because that was Gill. She was a very positive and determined person who had gone through a lot recently.”

If you are struggling with your mental health, contact the Samaritans online or call 116 123 from any phone for free.

