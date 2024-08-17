Jamie Lomas announces he’s welcomed first baby with fiancée as they share cute name

Former Hollyoaks actor Jamie Lomas and his fiancée Jess Bell have announced the birth of their baby girl.

Jamie was previously married to former Hear’Say singer and former Corrie actor Kym Marsh. The pair exchanged vows in Cheshire in 2012 but split the following year. In 2009, their son Archie, tragically died moments after Kym gave birth. Two years later, she gave birth to their daughter, Polly.

Jamie has since moved on with Jess, who he has started a family with. In February, he took to Instagram to reveal they were expecting. “With it being Valentine’s Day and a day of love, I thought I would share with you all the wonderful news that myself and @drjessbell are expecting a beautiful little baby girl,” he wrote in his caption.

Jamie and Jess welcomed their first child together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jamie Lomas baby announcement

Sharing the news with OK!, Jamie said his baby daughter Bella arrived on July 29.

He gushed: “She was a surprise, but a great one. Jess has always said she didn’t want children and I already have two. I’ve always said that if Jess ever changed her mind and wanted a baby, I’d never deprive her of that. And then Bella just happened.”

Jess added: “I’m very grateful for the surprise because I would never have chosen to have one myself. I’m so happy and besotted. Bella is the best thing that has ever happened. She was meant to be.”

Jamie also spoke about daughter Polly being a big sister. He said: “It’s made me so emotional watching Polly and Bella together. Polly actually wanted to be at the birth, so when we had to go to the hospital, she couldn’t wait for her baby sister to come home.”

Fans congratulated Jamie and Jess (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Here’s to the incredible journey ahead’

Prior to giving birth, Jess honored Jamie’s 49th birthday on Instagram, describing him as her “partner in crime”.

“Celebrating another year of adventures together! And soon, our duo will become a trio with our baby girl arriving this summer!” she wrote.

“Here’s to the incredible journey ahead! Love you loads and hope you have the best day!”

