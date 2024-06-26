Jamie Oliver and wife Jools renew their vows in Vegas as the bride wears jeans and cowboy boots: ‘Yeehaw, congrats!’

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has said “I do” all over again as he renewed his vows with his wife Jools in a rather unconventional Las Vegas ceremony.

The chef took to social media last night (June 25) to mark 24 years of marriage and share some fun photos from the occasion.

Jamie and Jools say ‘I do’… again!

A carousel of snaps on Instagram showed a joyous Jamie and Jools posing with an Elvis Presley impersonator. Jools stylishly paired a white top and veil with casual jeans and cowboy boots, while Jamie donned a suit and some Elvis-style sunnies.

These were interspersed with a series of flashback photos from the couple’s wedding day back in 2000, where they also had an Elvis impersonator.

“Happy 24th wedding anniversary @joolsoliver 24 years !!!” Jamie captioned the post. “Love you – Las Vegas baby!! Big love really good fun Jamie xxx”

Jamie’s loyal followers seemed thrilled by the post, with many sending their love and congratulations.

“This is ADORABLE!! You guys are the biggest love out there !” one fan commented.

Another person said: “Amazing!!!… happy anniversary gorgeous couple.. looks so much fun.”

Former Saturday Kitchen star Donal Kehan cheered Jamie on with a “Yeehaw!!! Congrats!”

Meanwhile, fitness coach Joe Wicks also left a comment saying: “This is absolutely epic. Congratulations.”

Jamie Oliver and wife Jools have 5 kids (Credit: YouTube)

The Oliver family

In their 24 years together, Jamie and Jools have had five children, each with a fun set of names: Poppy Honey Rosie (born in 2002), Daisy Boo Pamela (born 2003), Petal Blossom Rainbow (born 2009), Buddy Bear Maurie (born 2010) and River Rocket Blue Dallas (born 2016).

As of 2019, the family live in Spains Hall, 16th-century mansion in Finchingfield, Essex, reportedly worth £6 million.

