Jane McDonald ‘got angry’ at Gary Barlow over his ‘cruise ship singer’ remark on The X Factor

Jane was not happy!

By Joey Crutchley

Jane McDonald once called out Gary Barlow over his cheeky remark on The X Factor.

Since shooting to fame in the nineties as a cruise ship singer, Jane has become a somewhat national treasure.

From a successful music career, to becoming a telly presenter, Jane – who is on screens on Sunday (July 7) for Jane McDonald’s Caribbean Holiday – has kept herself busy over the years.

The former Loose Women star is also not afraid to speak her mind. And back in 2011, it was Gary Barlow who got a telling off from Jane – after he made a dig about cruise ship singers.

Jane McDonald and Gary Barlow

During the 2011 series of ITV’s smash hit show, The X Factor, contestant Sami Brookes took to the stage to perform Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

But it seemed Take That legend Gary wasn’t a fan, as he told the budding singer it made her sound like a “cruise ship singer”.

Sami fired back at Gary and said she loved cruise ship singers. She also shared how it would be a dream to duet with Jane McDonald.

Jane McDonald ‘angered’ by Gary’s comments

However, later on, Jane called in to speak to Sami on the live Xtra-Factor show. She told Sami not to take any notice of Gary’s snide comments.

That’s why I got a bit angry with Gary Barlow.

Years later, Jane reflected on the exchange and said: “When I was on the cruise ships, that was a success for me.

“I was traveling the world, with a brilliant orchestra, costumes. That’s why I got a bit angry with Gary Barlow. The whole industry has a downer on cruise ship singing, but most X Factor people wouldn’t get through a cruise ship audition!”

Jane and Gary reunite

It’s all water under the bridge now though for Jane and Gary. He even recruited her to perform a duet of A Million Dreams on his social media.

And just a few months ago, Jane and Gary enjoyed a catch up, after she attended the Take That tour in Leeds.

Sharing a snap of the two, Jane wrote on Instagram: “Having a brilliant evening at the @takethat This Life On Tour concert – thanks to the wonderful @officialgarybarlow for inviting me.”

Jane McDonald’s Caribbean Holiday airs on Sunday (July 7) at 5:25pm on Channel 5.

