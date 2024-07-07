Jane McDonald previously revealed her heartwarming gesture to her brother when she shot to fame.

National treasure Jane became a household name back in the nineties, thanks to her stint on docu soap The Cruise.

And following her newfound fame at the time, it seemed Jane was determined to help out her family, including her brother.

Jane McDonald on The Cruise

Jane was turned into an overnight celebrity thanks to her appearance on the 1998 BBC docusoap The Cruise.

It became a huge hit, regularly attracting over 10million viewers per episode. And fans quickly latched on to Jane, who became an overnight household name.

Since then, she’s not stopped – with a Loose Women stint, ten albums and her own TV shows under her belt.

Jane McDonald’s sweet gesture to brother

During an appearance on the ‘90s BBC show, Jane told the camera: “I’d love to make it, be rich and famous so I can get my brother out the pit.”

“He works 12-hour shifts down the hole all day,” she added.

And as MailOnline reports, Jane did just that. The publication claims that the singing sensation employed brother Tony as her driver as she started to get more and more famous.

Jane McDonald shares sad confession about family loss

Over the years, Jane has spoken fondly about the childhood she had, growing up in Wakefield, with brother Tony and sister Janet.

During Jane’s series of My Yorkshire at the time, Jane toured the North of England, visiting locations such as Holmfirth and the original location of Emmerdale Farm.

She also took a personal trip back to her past too, with a visit to Scarborough Beach. Reminiscing, Jane spoke about how she, her sister Jane, and their brother Tony, would spend their time on the beach.

‘I would do anything with just one more day with them’

As Simon and Garfunkle’s song, Scarborough Fair, played in the background, Jane said: “It always takes me back to good old – fashioned day trips to the seaside, with my mum, dad, Tony, and our Janet.”

“Ah, happy days, I would do anything with just one more day with them,” she confessed.

“I am taking you to Scarborough because it has great memories of being there with my parents,” she continued.

