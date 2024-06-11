Jane McDonald has addressed moving on following the death of her fiancé Eddie Rothe.

Ed died in March 2021, just months after being diagnosed with lung cancer. Now, Jane has shared her thoughts on moving on after Ed in a new interview where she discussed love, loss and the afterlife.

Jane McDonald and Eddie Rothe were due to get married before his death (Credit: Splash News)

Jane McDonald on ‘finding love’ after losing her beloved Eddie Rothe

Speaking to Best, Jane was asked: “Do you think you’ll ever find love again in this lifetime?”

However, the Celebrity Gogglebox favourite quickly shut down the reporter, offering just five words in response. “I couldn’t possibly say that,” Jane said.

She did reflect on love and loss elsewhere in the chat, though, when she was asked about the death of her beloved mother Jean. Jane lost her mother in December 2018, and has often said that losing the two people closest to her in the space of a few short years was a lot to deal with.

‘It’s how I get through every day’

However, while she admits she has no idea “what’s out there” in terms of life after death, there is one thing she knows for sure.

I’m not here to preach to anybody else, but it’s how I get through every day.

“Lost ones never leave you. You still have all their thoughts, and you still have everything that they taught you, and I think once you find your purpose, you’re okay. You’re on the right track,” she said.

Jane feels her late mum’s presence ‘every day’ (Credit: YouTube)

Asked if she ever feels her late mum’s presence, Jane responded and confirmed: “Well, that’s just how I am, yes. She’s always there. You never lose that; the love never dies. Love never, ever dies, and she will always be with me. That’s me personally, I don’t know about anybody else. I’m not here to preach to anybody else, but it’s how I get through every day.”

