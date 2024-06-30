Jane McDonald is a TV favourite – but it turns out she lived at home with her beloved mum until she was 45.

Since shooting to fame in the nineties, Jane has become a somewhat national treasure.

From a successful music career, to becoming a telly presenter, Jane – who is on screens on Sunday (June 30) for Cruising with Jane McDonald and Weekends Away with Jane McDonald – has kept herself busy over the years.

But despite all the fame and fortune, proud Yorkshire lass Jane actually didn’t move out of her mum’s home until she was 45.

The TV star has become a national treasure (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald lived with mum until she was 45

Jane was turned into an overnight celebrity thanks to her appearance on the 1998 BBC docusoap The Cruise.

It became a huge hit, regularly attracting over 10million viewers per episode. And fans quickly latched on to Jane, who became an overnight household name.

Since then, she’s not stopped – with a Loose Women stint, ten albums and her own TV shows under her belt.

Jane didn’t move out due to her rather busy work schedule (Credit: ITV)

Jane McDonald on why she didn’t move out

Previously though, Jane, who was born and raised in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, revealed how she continued to live at home with her mum until she was 45.

According to the Loose Women star, this was because she was often away from home due to her busy work schedule.

“I wasn’t an only child. I still have a brother and sister, but I was the one who stayed at home until she was 45,” she revealed on a BBC Radio 4 interview.

Jane added: “I was out working all the time and I was able to pay for the bills and I had my mother at home looking after me. My brother and sister got married and they have been in great relationships all of their lives.”

Jane on mum’s death

Sadly, in December 2018, Jane’s beloved mum Jean died.

Taking to Twitter, she said: “I know this time of year is difficult for so many people due to losing loved ones, this year I join you.

“I have very recently lost my beautiful Mum. A light in my heart has gone out for a short while. My family and I would appreciate your privacy regarding this huge loss.”

She also revealed that she had a song written for her, which she performs to this day.

Cruising with Jane McDonald airs on Sunday (June 30) at 9:10am on Channel 5. Weekends Away with Jane McDonald airs after from 10.10am.

Read more: Jane McDonald ‘hasn’t got the time’ for Loose Women return as she gushes over former co-stars

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.