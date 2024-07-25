Truth behind Jane McDonald’s living arrangement with best friend Sue

Jane McDonald – who is shown cruising the US on Sunday (July 28) – now lives with a friend following the death of her fiancé.

The singer’s fiancê, Eddie Rothe, sadly passed away back in 2021 following a battle with lung cancer.

Sue moved in with Jane (Credit: Channel 4)

Jane McDonald and best pal Sue Ravey

Back in 2021, Jane was left devastated when her fiancê, Eddie, passed away.

They had been together since 2008.

Last year, Jane’s Celebrity Gogglebox co-star and best mate, Sue Ravey, moved in with her. The singer has since confessed that having her close friend living with her has helped her get through one of the hardest times in her life.

“It helped keep the grief at bay. I tend to grieve in private. But you can’t always be sure when it’s going to strike. Your emotions can ambush you,” she told OK! magazine, sharing the real reason she asked Sue to move in.

Sue appears alongside Jane on Celeb Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

‘I do shed the occasional tear’

Jane went on to confess that Christmas is a difficult time of the year for her.

“I do shed the occasional tear and especially at new year. That’s when it hits me,” she said.

Jane then went on to say that despite her grief, she refuses to be sad most of the time. She also added that she believes that if Eddie and her late mum, Jean, are looking down on her, they wouldn’t want her to be consumed by sadness.

“I still talk to both of them in my head,” she said.

Jane McDonald on why she isn’t leaving money for her family when she dies

During an interview with ED! back in 2022, Jane opened up on why she won’t be leaving money for her family when she dies.

“I have no intentions of leaving any money. I’m going to spend a lot and have a great time because, why not? I’ll look after everybody, but I’m going to have a blast,” she said.

She also opened up about losing Ed and her mum.

“I went through a very dark and painful time losing both Ed and my mother just beforehand but the sun is beginning to shine for me again. I’ve had to learn how to have a different life,” she said.

“And you can go two ways about it. You can either think, I’m going to enjoy my life and have a good time, or I’m not, and I’ve chosen to go the other way. But life is too short,” she then added.

Cruising with Jane McDonald airs on Channel 5 and My5 at 5.10pm.

