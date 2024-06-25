Janette Manrara has shared some exciting book news with her fans that she admits has left her “in tears of joy”.

Taking to Instagram last night (June 24), the Strictly Come Dancing star, 40, announced that she is soon to release a book that has “been in the works for years”.

“I cannot believe it’s all happening!” Janette captioned a video, which showed a photoshoot for the cover of her new book.

Janette has announced a new book (Credit: Cover Images)

Janette Manrara book

“My book cover for ‘Tiny Dancer, BIG World’ will be revealed very soon!” She revealed. “We had such a beautiful day doing the shoot for it. There were tears of joy at the end of it too! This is such a special book and I cannot wait to share it with you all very soon!”

Speaking in the video, she went on to describe the new book as “such a passion project”, which has “been in the works for years now”.

“I cried, I got emotional, I laughed,” she gushed. “I’m very very happy, very happy.”

Janette shared a link for fans to preorder her book before its release in September.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janette Manrara (@jmanrara)

Janette Manrara news

Dancer Janette also shared a cute significance behind the outfit she is wearing for the photoshoot – it is the dress she wore when little daughter Lyra was born.

Janette recently enjoyed a dreamy holiday in Marbella with celeb pal Ashley Roberts. She delighted fans with gorgeous snaps of the pair soaking up the sun.

Janette recently enjoyed a holiday to Marbella (Credit: ITV)

However she also opened up to her followers about the “mum guilt” she had experienced while taking some time away from hubby Aljaz Skorjanec and their little one.

Read more: Janette Manrara supported by Instagram fans as she admits ‘guilt’ over trip with celebrity friend

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.