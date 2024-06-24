Janette Manrara supported by Instagram fans as she admits ‘guilt’ over trip with celebrity friend

Janette Manrara has recently enjoyed a star-studded trip with some celebrity friends as she shared pics on Instagram.

Although the getaway sounds lavish, it seems that Janette has been feeling not so great.

The Strictly Come Dancing star took to social media to share her thoughts, whilst admitting that she felt “guilt” over the trip.

Despite showing off smiles in the string of snaps as she posed with pal and radio host Ashley Roberts, Janette’s mind was elsewhere.

Janette Manrara is best known for being a Strictly Come Dancing pro (Credit: ITV)

Janette Manrara on Instagram

Mum Janette shared snaps enjoying glam evenings out, sporting bikinis and soaking up the sun to Instagram. This is where she detailed her candid thoughts about her trip with former Pussycat doll, Ashley.

Janette wrote in the caption: “A short but sweet weekend escape! 48 hrs of me time and sun in Marbella with @iamashleyroberts is just what was needed.

It’s important take time for ourselves too

“Sunshine, plasters, dinner, and face masks. Proper girlie time. There was definitely some mum guilt happening, but it’s important take time for ourselves too. Also, really missed spending time with Ash.

“It was long overdue. Love you sis.”

Janette’s fans were quick to put her worries to rest though, with plenty supporting her in the comment section.

One wrote: “I love it when people are brave enough to model the importance of taking time out to recharge so you can be the best mam you can be. Mums deserve holidays as much as anyone else!”

Another said: “So happy you get time to spend quality time for you.”

A third agreed: “Girls time is the best time. Always need our besties so we can care for our life’s necessities.”

A fourth wrote: “How wonderful Janette. It’s very important you have time for you too.”

Meanwhile Ashley joked: “Marbs wasn’t ready.”

Janette Manrara and her partner Aljaz Skorjanec have shared their thoughts about parenting (Credit: SplashNews.com / Brett D.Cove)

Janette Manrara’s partner Aljaz addresses being a stay-at-home dad

It comes after Janette’s partner and fellow pro dancer, Aljaz Skorjanec, addressed the stigma over being a stay-at-home dad.

The pair share daughter Lyra and made the decision for Aljaz to step away from his work to look after Lyra.

He told OK! of the stigma around stay-at-home dads: “So many people give their opinions but I don’t pay much attention to it and I don’t care for it, either.

“My sole focus is the wellbeing of Lyra and Janette and making sure they’re OK, that we’re OK.”

Aljaz added: “Our work is very different to a typical nine-to-five job, so sometimes we have to go on tour and live in hotels, and not many family dynamics work that way. We don’t pay attention to any negativity – we are both so focused on making sure that the little one has the best possible early days of her life.”

