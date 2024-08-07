Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara has made a desperate plea to Instagram fans following a heartbreaking death news update.

The It Takes Two host, 40, found herself in the headlines recently after former celebrity partner Will Bayley opened up about his time on the series amid reports concerning other pro stars.

Paralympian Will detailed an injury he suffered while jumping off a table during rehearsals. However, he later clarified it wasn’t “on Janette at all”.

Janette Manrara hosts It Takes Two (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Peter Andre, another former partner of Janette’s on the BBC One dance contest, went on to wade in with his take.

But following his intervention, Janette has shared sad news about someone close to her.

Janette Manrara previously danced on Strictly with Paralympian Will Bayley (Credit: BBC)

Janette Manrara news

Giving details about a GoFundMe page that had been set up, Janette explained a loved one has suffered a devastating loss.

She wrote in an Instagram Story post: “My Godmother lost her husband unexpectedly due to a heart attack and now needs support with her funeral costs.

“Besides the immense sadness of losing her husband so suddenly, dealing with the financials of a funeral you were not expecting can be quite difficult.”

Janette went on to request: “Please, if you have even £1, every little bit helps to ease this difficult time for her and her family. Thank you.”

Janette Manrara shared a Story post regarding a recent death of a loved one (Credit: Instagram)

Janette on Strictly

Additionally, it was recently reported that Janette responded to Will following his recent Strictly comments in the press.

She told The Sun she’d reached out to him. And he is said to have responded with: “I’m so sorry, it’s not meant to look like that. I don’t want you to feel like it’s you.”

She is said to replied to him: “It’s okay.”

Noting she “enjoyed dancing with him so much”, Janette also recalled of their TV partnership: “It’s the only time I’ve actually ever cried on Strictly, when we did our Couple’s Choice. It was a dedication to Great Ormond Street Hospital.”

