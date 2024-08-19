Comedian Jason Manford and his wife, Lucy Dyke, have been happily married since 2017 and have two children together.

But a decade before he married Lucy, Jason tied the knot with his first wife, Catherine.

Jason, the host of BBC One’s brand new quiz show The Answer Run, and Catherine share four children.

And while they spent six happy years as husband and wife, Jason has previously told of how their marriage “disintegrated”.

He admitted that he didn’t put enough “care and time” into their relationship while working hard to make a better life for their four children.

Comedian Jason is now married to second wife Lucy (Credit: Gary Mitchell/IPA/INSTARimages.com)

Jason Manford on marriage breakdown

Jason told The Mirror in 2021: “My first marriage really disintegrated on my theory of, ‘I don’t want my children to have the childhood I had.’

“So I was out working all the time and I didn’t put the care and time into that relationship that it deserved and needed. It’s only now I’m starting to realise, ‘Oh, I’m not giving the children the childhood I had’, which is good in one thing but bad in another. Because I got to spend so much time and we had laughs with my parents.”

Jason shares twin daughters, another daughter, and a son with his first wife Catherine.

He has another two children with second wife Lucy, who has vowed to never leave him.

He added: “My wife says to me, ‘I would never break up with you now because I couldn’t be bothered training someone else up to be a husband. It’s taken me too long to get you good at it.'”

Jason is the host of new BBC quiz show The Answer Run (Credit: BBC)

The Answer Run on BBC

Jason’s new show The Answer Run gives contestants the chance to win a big cash prize by answering questions correctly.

The pairs will receive two answers and must quickly decide which is correct for a series of questions.

Jason said of his new role: “We had so much fun filming The Answer Run earlier this year and the contestants across each episode were brilliant!

“I can’t wait for audiences to see it on screen this month and play along themselves at home.”

The Answer Run airs weekdays at 4:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

