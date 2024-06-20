Emmerdale and Victoria star Jenna Coleman confirms she’s pregnant with first baby with sweet bump snaps

Actress Jenna Coleman is pregnant with her first baby. The Emmerdale star was spotted cradling her growing baby bump on the red carpet last night (June 19).

The actress was at a celebratory dinner for the opening of Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah at Chatsworth House.

Jenna appeared to be glowing as she sported a green, black and white floral dress and smiled at the camera for a snap.

The Victoria actress is in a relationship with director Jamie Childs. The pair met whilst filming Netflix’s Sandman – a series adapted from Neil Gaiman’s popular comic book series. Now, they appear to have a bundle of joy on the way!

Jenna Coleman has previously opened up about having children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

No rush to have children

The actress previously told Harper’s Bazaar that she was in no rush to have children, stating: “Half of my friends have babies, and half don’t, so it doesn’t feel like a pressure. I want to take my time.”

Jenna added: “There’s a whole lot more of the world for me to see first.”

Joking about playing Queen Victoria, who had nine children, she added: “I’d love to have children one day. But not nine of them. I can tell you that as a fact.”

Jenna Coleman is expecting her first child with boyfriend Jamie Childs (Credit: Jordan Crosby / SplashNews.com)

The actress previously joked that she’s had experience with labour whilst playing the royal in the series Victoria. And she admitted she watched a string of episodes of reality show One Born Every Minute to prepare for the role.

I’m sure one day maybe if I ever give birth I’ll realise I was totally wrong.

Jenna quipped to Jonathan Ross: “I have had many a labour scene now, I’m running out of noises for labour scenes.”

Jenna is pregnant with her first baby (Credit: Jordan Crosby / SplashNews.com)

She added: “I’ve just given birth to the seventh child now. And there is still no pain relief as of yet either.

“To be honest, I find if I build up adrenaline and then don’t think about it and then watch it back, I think I sounded like a sheep on one thing that I saw back before. I’d just have loads of caffeine and then get really built up.”

She then quipped: “I’m sure one day maybe if I ever give birth I’ll realise I was totally wrong.”

