Jenni Falconer on first meeting with husband James Midgley

Jenni Falconer – who is a guest on James Martin’s Saturday Morning this weekend (Saturday, May 25) – once opened up on meeting her now husband while they were both seeing other people.

The Scottish radio presenter spoke of the incident during an interview back in 2020.

Jenni met husband James in 2003 (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Jenni Falconer on meeting husband James Midgley

Four years ago, during an interview with The Mirror, Jenni, 48, revealed that she’d met her now husband James while they were both seeing other people.

Jenni explained that she first met James while she was working on GMTV. He was working on TV drama Cutting It, which also featured Amanda Holden.

He was playing a gay hairdresser in the show at the time, with bleached blonde hair and fake tan.

“He certainly wasn’t gay out of character so we had a little flirt. But we were both in other relationships, so that was that,” she said.

Jenni Falconer talks meeting James

The star then continued.

“Until I met up with him months later back stage at the National TV Awards. This time he’d had his hair dyed black for another role, and when he came over to say hi, I thought I’m sure I’ve met him before,” she said.

“We really hit it off all evening, and when I flew to Spain the next morning for an ITV travel show I was working on, I announced: ‘I think I’ve just met the man I’m going to marry’,” she then said.

Jenni opened up on her relationship (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Jenni on almost missing date with James

The star then went on to say that she almost missed her first date with James due to a mix-up.

She explained that she was sat in Boheme Kitchen and Bar for an hour before realising he was in Cafe Boeheme.

Jenni then confessed she thought he’d “dumped” her when he failed to turn up initially.

James proposed to Jenni on a Billy Joel tribute band cruise in New York, which she describes as being the “most romantic” thing he’s done.

They tied the knot in June 2010. They welcomed a daughter called Ella in 2011.

Jenni is on James Martin’s Saturday Kitchen, which airs Saturday, May 25 at 9.30am on ITV1 and ITVX.

