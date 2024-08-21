The Hollywood love story between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be over following reports they are set to divorce after two years of marriage.

Sky News reports that J.Lo filed for divorce yesterday (Tuesday August 20), as seen in court documents. There are claims there might not be a pre-nup between the two stars.

The news comes following months of speculation concerning Jennifer and Ben’s relationship. Reports have claimed their $65million Los Angeles mansion is on the market. Additionally, they have both been photographed not wearing their wedding rings.

Jennifer Lopez has been one half of four marriages (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck relationship

Dubbed ‘Bennifer’, J.Lo and Ben married in Las Vegas in July 2022. They also held a larger wedding ceremony in Georgia the following month.

But their romance first began after they met on the set of the 2003 flick Gigli. They were engaged – but called it all off in 2004.

Both went on to marry other people. Ben was wed to Jennifer Garner between 2005 and 2018, and they share three children together.

Mum-of-two J.Lo, meanwhile, has been married four times, including to Ben. She was also previously engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez until they split, having postponed their nuptials twice due to the Covid pandemic.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez get close to one another for the cameras in February 2024 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Then, two decades after J.Lo and Ben first met, their relationship was rekindled. Despite coming in for huge scrutiny from US tabloids, they made it down the aisle this time around.

However, awkward public exchanges – including spats at the 2023 Grammy Awards, footage of him seemingly slamming a car door shut behind her, and on the red carpet of her film The Mother – did little to dispel gossip about Ben and J.Lo.

Furthermore, she cancelled a tour – amid reports he had moved out of their home – in order to save their relationship, it was claimed, earlier this year.

Fans react to Bennifer divorce news

Fans on social media have been claiming she should avoid tying the knot for a fifth time (or more) in future, following news reports about a divorce.

“Maybe it is true that Jennifer Lopez should probably not get married again,” pondered one X user.

Another expressed that thought more firmly: “Jennifer Lopez needs to NEVER get married again.”

And someone else begged: “Jennifer Lopez, please never get married ever again. Sincerely, The World.”

So what of J.Lo’s other, previous, marriages?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ojani Noa Official (@ojaninoa1)

Jennifer Lopez and her marriages: Husband number 1 Ojani Noa

J.Lo and former waiter Ojani Noa were married for 11 months between 1997 and 1998. They first met in a Miami restaurant he worked at.

According to reports, she once described him as not “having it together”. She also highlighted how he would “never make as much money as her”.

“That’s something he has to deal with and to live with, which is tough for someone like him,” J-Lo said in an interview.

She also alleged he might have preferred her to be “home washing dishes, with us living in a small apartment” with him the breadwinner.

She reportedly later hired him after they broke up to manage a Cuban restaurant – but fired him after six months. And he sued her.

Now a personal trainer, Ojani faced legal action from J.Lo in 2006 after he reportedly pitched a book based on their brief marriage, and in 2009 over a mockumentary.

He told MailOnline he couldn’t “see her ever settling down with one person” after J.Lo married Ben.

Ojani said at the time: “She pushes herself to constantly go forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she also moves on in her private life.”

Cris Judd was J.Lo’s second hubby (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

Before being linked with Cris, J.Lo found her love life frequently in the headlines as she dated ‘Puff Daddy’ Sean Combs.

They broke up in 2001 after he was acquitted of charges of criminal possession of a weapon and possession of stolen property.

J.Lo moved on by marrying dancer Cris Judd that same year. They later divorced in 2003 – with papers filed in July 2002, nine months after they said ‘I do’.

In 2014, Cris told Us Weekly he felt his ‘privacy was breached’ when he was in the public eye with his ex wife.

“You’re no longer a normal person,” he claimed.

Cris added: “Once you stop fighting it, it smoothes itself over. If you try to keep that privacy, it drives you nuts and that’s why people break.”

J.Lo shares twins with Marc Anthony (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Marc Anthony and J.Lo

J.Lo and Grammy Award winner Marc Anthony first became friends in 1998 as he performed on Broadway.

But their relationship later became romantic and they married in 2004, after the collapse of her first engagement to Ben Affleck.

Twins Max and Emme came along in 2008. But J-Lo and Marc split in 2011, with the divorce confirmed in 2014.

She later told W Magazine in 2016: “When my marriage ended, it was not easy to find forgiveness.”

J.Lo went on: “It wasn’t the dream that I had hoped for, and it would have been easier to fan the flames of resentment, disappointment and anger.

“But Marc is the father of my children, and that’s never going away. So I have to work to make things right. And that is, by far, the hardest work I do.”

They later performed together at the 2016 Latin Grammy Awards, singing, Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta.

