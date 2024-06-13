The Chase star Jenny Ryan flooded with support as she announces career move away from ITV show

The Chase star Jenny Ryan has been congratulated after announcing her exciting new role in a Beauty and the Beast pantomime.

Viewers know the 42-year-old star for her intelligence as The Vixen on ITV’s The Chase, where she has been on the show since 2015.

Jenny has been on The Chase since 2015 (Credit: YouTube)

The Chase star Jenny Ryan to star in panto this year

In the latest news, Jenny has been announced to portray The Enchantress in the Beauty and the Beast pantomime at the Lyceum Theatre in Cheshire. She is expected to kick off the role from December 13 to January 5 next year.

Alongside Jenny, Malcolm Lord and Ste Johnson will also star in the panto.

“We’re thrilled to welcome JENNY RYAN from The Chase to our amazing cast for this year’s beauty of a pantomime!” the venue wrote on Instagram.

“Join us this December for Cheshire’s favourite family pantomime Beauty and the Beast. Make family memories with this fun-filled Christmas cracker, from Friday 13 December 2024 – Sunday 5 January 2025!”

On the promotional poster, Jenny can be seen smiling in her costume.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Crewe Lyceum (@crewe.lyceum)

‘That is so exciting’

Soon after the announcement, fans rushed to the comments section to wish Jenny a congratulations on the gig.

“Yes gal!!” one user wrote.

“Awww wow that is so exciting Jenny xxxx,” another person shared.

While announcing her new gig, fans congratulated Jenny (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Love Jenny such a natural for a pantomime! Xxx,” a third remarked.

“I really want to come to see my favourite chaser of all time,” a fourth commented.

Congrats, Jenny!

