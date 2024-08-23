Jermaine Jenas is facing accusations about his behaviour at the BBC which has resulted in his sacking.

On Thursday (August 22), the BBC confirmed that Jermaine was no longer a part of its presenting line-up. He has hosted on Match of the Day and The One Show.

Reports claimed that a female member of staff at The One Show made a complaint about the presenter.

Now, details have emerged on the allegations against former footballer Jermaine. One report also claims that the BBC has asked his colleagues not to contact him.

Jermaine Jenas has departed the BBC (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jermaine Jenas accusations

TV star Jermaine faces allegations that he sent unsolicited texts to a female member of staff on The One Show. Others have also reportedly come forward with allegations.

According to The Sun, the BBC launched a probe following “allegations involving digital communications such as texts” received a few weeks ago.

The BBC knows it cannot now ignore concerns or complaints.

A source claimed: “This latest incident of alleged misconduct in the workplace is the last thing the BBC needed. It has shocked, and rocked, everyone.

“The first complaint was raised after Jermaine flirtily messaged a female member of staff on The One Show, and she raised her misgivings in a formal capacity.”

BBC stars reportedly told not to contact Jermaine (Credit: BBC)

Jermaine’s BBC colleagues

The insider said that the BBC knows it “cannot now ignore concerns or complaints”. Therefore, they decided to take Jermaine off air and “terminate his contract”.

Meanwhile, a source told the publication that the BBC has told some of Jermaine’s colleagues not to contact him. They claimed: “Presenters, cast and crew have all been asked not to contact him whilst legal matters are ongoing.

“Not even top talent like Alex Jones, Alan Shearer or Gary Lineker knew about this. It was shrouded in secrecy. It has shocked, and rocked, everyone.”

ED! has contacted reps for Jermaine and the BBC for comment.

Jermaine said: “There’s two sides to every story” (Credit: Cover Images)

What Jermaine Jenas has said

News of Jermaine’s departure from the BBC broke while he appeared on talkSPORT on Thursday.

Speaking to a talkSPORT reporter, Jermaine said: “I can’t really talk about it. As you can probably see, I’m not happy about it. But currently as it stands I’m going to have to let the lawyers deal with it.

“There’s two sides to every story as we know, that’s all I can say now.”

Meanwhile, a talkSPORT spokesperson said: “Given the array of serious allegations being reported as the story continues to evolve, it’s for Jermaine as a private individual to address them in the way he chooses.”

They confirmed that Jermaine wouldn’t return as a presenter on talkSPORT “in the immediate future”.

Jermaine hosted on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

BBC statement

On Thursday, the BBC said in a statement: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

Meanwhile, a source had told The Sun about the sacking: “This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC. A complaint was raised concerning Jermaine’s behaviour.”

The insider claimed that “after some immediate routine enquiries,” BBC decided to terminate his contract.

Read more: Jermaine Jenas speaks out on BBC sacking following complaint about his behaviour

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.