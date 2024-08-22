Jermaine Jenas has reportedly been fired from the BBC following an alleged complaint about “inappropriate behaviour”.

The presenter, 41, hosted the likes of The One Show and Match of the Day.

According to reports, a complaint was lodged about Jermaine’s behaviour and the BBC has launched an investigation.

The BBC has since confirmed that married dad-of-four Jermaine is no longer a part of the presenting line-up.

Jermaine Jenas ‘sacked’ from BBC

A source told The Sun: “This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC. A complaint was raised concerning Jermaine’s behaviour. After some immediate routine enquiries the decision was taken to take him off air, and terminate his contract.

“The BBC’s new Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski has been heavily involved in this whole process, and is adamant that his new house is firmly in order, and there are no skeletons.”

They added: “At present, the feeling is he won’t be back on the BBC.”

A BBC spokesperson told us: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

Meanwhile, a source claims that Jermaine is “not happy” with the BBC’s decision. ED! has contacted a rep for Jermaine for comment.

BBC complaints

It comes amid a turbulent time for the BBC following complaints made about its hit autumn show, Strictly Come Dancing.

Two of the show’s professional dancers exited in recent months following misconduct allegations.

Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima will not return for the 2024 series. Giovanni has denied “any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour”.

Meanwhile, Graziano left Strictly after allegations he kicked, hit and spat at his 2023 dance partner Zara McDermott. He recently spoke out and insisted he “didn’t deliberately hurt anyone”.

Jermaine joined The One Show permanently in 2021 (Credit: BBC)

Jermaine Jenas career

Former footballer Jermaine has presented on Match of the Day since last year.

He has co-hosted The One Show since 2020. He became a permanent host in 2021.

