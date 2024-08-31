Jermaine Jenas is “battling to save his marriage” to wife Ellie. The couple have been married for 13 years and share three children together – Olivia, Geneva and Jacob.

Last week, Jermaine shared details of the moment he told Ellie that he had been sexting two women. He said: “Ellie is absolutely raging. She’s human.”

Jermaine added that Ellie has kicked him out of the bedroom the couple shared at their £1 million home in Hertfordshire.

But now his dad, Dennis, has said that his son is fighting to salvage his marriage, revealing the former One Show presenter is desperate to “keep his family together”.

Jermaine Jenas and his wife Ellie have been married for 13 years – but will it weather this storm? (Credit: Splash News)

Jermaine Jenas ‘in a state’

Speaking to The Mirror from his home in Texas, Dennis said he spoke to Jermaine as soon as he saw what had happened.

“He’s my little man, my trouper, my main guy. I left the UK a long time ago but I’ve kept in contact with him, always. He was very upset of course. He did not think he had been treated well by the BBC. I didn’t ask him what he had done as I knew whatever it was it wasn’t illegal. I tried to give him a boost and the support he needed. He was in a state and needed it at the time,” he said.

Dennis then spoke about the state of Jermaine’s marriage to Ellie.

Jermaine ‘knows he’s hurt’ his wife and kids with his actions (Credit: Splash News)

‘He’s battling to save his marriage’

“He’s battling to save his marriage. It’s hit the family hard at the end of the day. He knows he shouldn’t have done what he did and he wants to keep his family together and he knows he has hurt his wife and kids,” said Dennis.

And, despite being “thousands of miles away” from his embattled son, Dennis said that he’ll “always” be there for Jermaine and his family.

“I’ve always been proud of JJ and he’s part of my life. I love the UK still and I may be thousands of miles away, but I will always be here for JJ and his family.”

Read more: Jermaine Jenas insists he’s done ‘nothing illegal’ as he declares ‘I’m not a sex pest’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.