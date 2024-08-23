Footballer turned TV presenter Jermaine Jenas has had a successful career both on and off the pitch – but what’s his personal life like with his wife and kids?

However, it’s his marriage to Ellie Penfold, the mother of his children, that has drawn attention – especially as she reportedly stands by him through his recent sacking from the BBC.

The presenter has been let go following allegations of ‘inappropriate’ behaviour at the BBC.

TV star Jermaine Jenas met his wife Ellie in 2009 (Credit: Cover Images)

Jermaine Jenas and wife Ellie Penfold

Jermaine and Ellie reportedly first crossed paths in 2008. But while it was love at first sight for Jermaine, the same couldn’t be said for Ellie.

The ex-footballer revealed to the Belfast Telegraph in 2018. “It was love at first sight when I saw her, but not for her. She wasn’t impressed by this cheeky, cocky guy who thought she’d be bowled over when I drove up in my Ferrari.”

The flashy car actually turned Ellie off, and she even made him get rid of it because it was “too noisy”.

Despite the rocky start, Jermaine managed to win Ellie over. They became engaged in 2009 and then the couple married in 2011 and have since built a strong family foundation.

Reflecting on how their relationship blossomed, Jermaine shared: “She thought when we first met that I was a bit of an over-confident idiot, but I won her over finally.”

Jermaine and Ellie have three children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Family life

Jermaine and Ellie share three children together. These include their daughters Geneva and Olivia, and a son named Jacob, born in 2021.

Jermaine also has an older daughter, Sancha, from a previous relationship. However, Sancha lives in America with her mother.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the broadcaster took on the role of a homeschool teacher for his daughters. During this time, he took to Instagram to share updates with his fans – as well as glimpses into their Hertfordshire home.

The family of six resides in a luxurious £1million home. Ellie has been described as the “rock keeping the family going through tough times”.

Despite his demanding career, Jermaine has always prioritised his family. Speaking to MailOnline, he highlighted Ellie’s role in their relationship.

He said: “We are 15 years deep into our relationship and there isn’t anything we won’t talk about… whatever the frustration may be, we will have that conversation. It actually came from being sick of arguing.”

Ellie prefers to stay out of the public eye. (Credit: SplashNews)

Ellie and Jermaine

However, Jermaine and Ellie’s relationship hasn’t been without its challenges.

Just a year before his sacking from the BBC, Jermaine admitted that his new presenting roles had led to some tension at home.

“It was a lot to do with the kids and the fact that I had this new career starting… it was all glitzy, but for my wife, it was like nappies and milk,” he told MailOnline.

“I am a very hands-on dad, and I’m always trying to help, but still, she wasn’t getting that fulfillment in her own life. I had to address it, and over the last five years, I always say to her once or twice a year, ‘Just go away for three days or something.'”

He added: “My social life has settled down so much. My life is a bit simpler as well, which helped.”

Earlier this year, Jermaine shared a heartfelt tribute to Ellie on her birthday.

“Happy birthday Mrs J, I love you more than you could ever imagine. You deserve the world,” he wrote on Instagram.

Despite her husband’s fame, Ellie has chosen to keep her personal life private – including her social media. She boasts around 12k followers on Instagram, and describes herself in her bio as a “mummy” and “wife”.

Talking to MailOnline last year, Jermaine admitted that the couple has had their fair share of struggles.

“There was a lot of waiting before, we would wait and wait and neither of us knew what was wrong and then that escalated into the biggest argument ever,” he explained. “We decided to start having a conversation whenever we felt anything.”

Broadcaster Jermaine was sacked by the BBC yesterday. (Credit: BBC)

Jermaine Jenas sacked

However, recent events may have tested the couples’ bond further. Jermaine was sacked by the BBC this week following allegations of inappropriate behaviour, including allegedly sending unsolicited messages to a female member of staff on The One Show.

Reports claim that others came forward as the BBC launched a probe into the allegations.

Despite the scandal, The Sun reported that Ellie is standing by her husband.

Jermaine’s career – once on an upward trajectory with roles on The One Show and sports broadcasting – has been shaken.

But through it all, Ellie’s unwavering support seems to be his anchor.

The couple – who recently celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a sunny getaway – seem determined to weather this storm together.

