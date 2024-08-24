Jermaine Jenas has revealed the moment he was forced to tell his wife that he had been sacked by the BBC for sending explicit texts to two women.

The former footballer, who has said he is “ashamed” of his actions, is now fighting to save his 13-year marriage to wife Ellie.

The couple share three children – daughters Olivia and Geneva and son Jacob.

Jermaine Jenas said his wife Ellie is ‘raging’ (Credit: Splash News)

Moment Jermaine Jenas told his wife about sacking

Speaking to The Sun, Jermaine has revealed the moment he was forced to tell his wife that he had been sexting two other women.

He confessed he lied to wife Ellie during a family holiday to Marbella and snuck off to take a Zoom call with the BBC, where he was sacked.

After learning he had been fired, Jermaine was forced to come clean when Ellie believed he would be going to work on The One Show the following Monday.

He said: “I was obviously hoping that I maybe would have got a suspension of some sort. I had to tell her by Monday evening because I knew then that I’d been fired. I just said: ‘I’ve been sacked from the BBC.’ She said: ‘What for?’ I said: ‘For sending text messages that weren’t appropriate to two girls.’ Ellie is absolutely raging. She’s human.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jermaine jenas (@jjenas)

Kicked out

Jermaine added that Ellie has kicked him out of the bedroom the couple shared at their £1 million home in Hertfordshire.

He also admitted that he did not know if Ellie would forgive him.

Addressing losing his job and potentially his family, Jermaine said the latter concerns him more.

“There’s something in me that’s praying that there is some level of mercy within it all, or understanding of the fact we’re human beings and we make mistakes. Some bigger than others — and mine is a big mistake.”

He also said that Ellie should not fear more women would be coming out of the woodwork. When asked if there were “more surprises” he replied firmly: “No.”

He also reflected on his behaviour throughout his marriage to Ellie. And, he said, that during his footballing career he was “single-minded and selfish to succeed”.

Jermaine has been axed from his presenting roles on the BBC (Credit: Splash News)

Explosive rows

Jermaine also said that the couple had previously attended therapy together after a series of explosive rows.

“It was for marriage stuff really. We’ve done some work together in the past. We’ve been together about 15 years now. And it takes work, you know, throughout the whole process. My wife is solid and she’s amazing. She is kind. She just needs some time.”

The presenter added that he’s “got to take responsibility” for his actions and added that he’s “apologised to all of them”.

Read more: Jermaine Jenas admits ‘cheating’ but declares ‘I am not a sex pest’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.