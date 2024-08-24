Alex Scott is all loved-up with girlfriend Jess Glynne – but according to the pop star, the pair “make it work”.

Alex – who is on Football Focus today (August 24) – and Jess first started dating back in May 2023. And since then, the couple have gone from strength to strength.

However, according to chart-topper Jess, it’s not all plain sailing, as the pair have to put in the effort amid their hectic work life.

The pair started dating last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex Scott dating Jess Glynne

Last summer, after much speculation, Alex, 39, and Jess, 34, confirmed they were in a relationship with an Instagram post.

And in an interview from July this year, Jess opened up about her romance with pundit Alex.

Talking to Metro, Jess shared how at the start of 2022, she moved to the States “and got an apartment and set up a stable situation”.

Jess Glynne on ‘making it work’ with Alex Scott

Jess then went on to reveal that a relationship can be hard when the two people are booked and busy.

When asked how she makes it work with Alex, Jess replied: “We weren’t together then but it’s kind of mad when you’ve got two people with really busy schedules – but you just make it work.

“I am happy, I feel like I’ve found a really good balance in my life. I’ve got support in my family, my business, my partner, everyone around me.”

The pair have gone from strength to strength (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alex Scott on relationship struggles with girlfriend Jess Glynne

Earlier this year, Alex opened up about her relationship with Jess, revealing she struggled to be affectionate with her due to how her father was with her when she was younger.

In her book, How Not To Be Strong, Alex alleged that her father didn’t allow her and her family to express emotion.

‘It had a huge impact on us all’

“Dad didn’t allow us to hug each other or say ‘I love you’. It had a huge impact on us all. To this day, if I want to show people love, I’ll do it by taking them out to dinner and paying,” she said.

Former footballer Alex then recounted a time when Jess hugged her – and she was unable to reciprocate it.

“I remember one of the first times Jess hugged me. I was like… [rigid]. She was like: ‘Are you not going to put your arms around me?’ But I didn’t know how to do that. We laugh about it to this day,” she then wrote.

Alex also added that due to her father’s rules, her brother and mother are unable to hug either.

Watch Alex on Football Focus on Saturday (August 24) at 12:00pm on BBC One.

