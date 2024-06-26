Jill Halfpenny admits her ‘shame and desperation’ as she details battle with alcoholism

Actress Jill Halfpenny has bravely opened up about her experience of alcoholism in her new book.

The former EastEnders actress and Strictly Come Dancing winner has emotionally spoken out in her new autobiography – A Life Reimagined: My Journey of Hope in the Midst of Loss.

In the book, she admits to using alcohol as a means of coping with trauma.

‘Alcohol helped me to escape’

“For a long time, alcohol had helped me escape, to stop thinking,” confessed Jill, who has dealt with losing both her father, aged only four, and later her partner, Matt Janes, both to sudden heart attacks while they were out playing sport.

“I began to see that I became a different person when I drank and I didn’t always like who I became,” she went on. “Conversely, I thought it also helped me access all the things that lay dormant inside me.”

Nowadays, 48-year-old Jill is tee-total, but admits that “it took a while to admit I needed help”.

This help came in the form of an AA meeting, which she bravely attended a decade ago in 2013.

“I felt a mix of shame and desperation as I approached the door but I took a seat at the back and attempted to take it all in,” Jill recalled, “I experienced something I never have before – people, strangers, sharing how they feel. No small talk or pretence, just real authentic feelings.”

Jill Halfpenny has opened up about grief and alcoholism in a new book (Credit: ITV)

Jill Halfpenny on ‘feeling joy again’

In happier news, Jill made an appearance on This Morning last week, where she discussed her journey to finding happiness and love again following the tragic death of her partner.

“I’m at a stage in my life where I can feel hope again and I can feel joy again.” She said.

