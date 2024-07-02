Jill Halfpenny has endured a heartbreaking few years following the sudden death of her partner Matt Janes.

Matt died seven years ago after suffering a heart attack at the gym. At the time, he was aged 43, and the couple were trying for a baby.

But, doubtless due to the strength of their relationship, Jill said she still feels Matt’s presence around her, and even asked his permission to start dating again.

Jill Halfpenny lost her partner Matt Janes seven years ago (Credit: Splash News)

Jill Halfpenny on asking for advice ahead of first date with new partner

Actress Jill recently revealed that she has found love for the first time since losing Matt.

She said she met boyfriend Ian at an event a year ago. And, as she was getting ready for their first date, she asked Matt if he minded. And, she told Hello, that her late partner sent her a sign of his approval.

Jill explained that Matt loved the George Ezra song Budapest. And, whenever she needs comfort, she explained that it now comes on the radio.

“That song seems to follow me around. Today, I was sitting in the dentist’s chair. I was so tense, and I just kept repeating the mantra: ‘I am safe, I am safe,’ and then Budapest came on.

“When things like this happen, it makes me feel connected, as if we’re all in constant conversation with our loved ones who have gone. For me, that energy and the feeling that the soul lives on and is always there to tap into, becomes part of you. That’s comforting for me.”

And, as Jill asked Matt for his permission to date Ian, she said Budapest came on the radio.

The actress finds ‘comfort’ in talking to her loved ones who’ve died (Credit: Splash News)

Ian is ‘very relaxed’ talking about Matt

The actress added that new man Ian is “very relaxed” when it comes to talking about Matt and her dad, who died when Jill was aged four.

She shared: “I talk to my loved ones all the time. It means a lot to me that Ian is very relaxed talking about Matt and my dad, and he handles it beautifully. It feels like I’m in a place in my life right now that just feels good, and I feel very grounded and safe.”

Read more: Jill Halfpenny on her ‘shame’ over alcohol battle

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.