Why JJ Chalmers ‘wouldn’t be here’ if it wasn’t for Prince Harry: ‘I’ll be forever grateful’

JJ Chalmers – who is hosting coverage of the Olympic Games this weekend – once confessed that he is “forever grateful” to Prince Harry.

The army veteran and TV presenter made the admission during an interview in 2022.

JJ was in the Royal Marines (Credit: BBC)

Olympic Games host JJ Chalmers talks recovery

JJ Chalmers, 37, was in the Royal Marines. However, in 2011, he was severely injured in a bomb blast in Afghanistan. He suffered facial injuries, lost two fingers, and his elbow disintegrated.

Years of rehabilitation and recovery followed. During an interview with Big Issue in 2022, JJ said that physically he had to be “born again” following his injury. He had to learn how to walk, eat and do basic everyday functions again.

He remained in the Royal Marines during his rehabilitation until 2016.

In 2014, he took part in the inaugural Invictus Games in London. JJ won gold for the non-amputee cycling for Britain.

He began a media career shortly afterward, presenting coverage of the World Para Athletics in 2015. He returned to the Invictus Games in 2016 as an ambassador.

In 2020, he took part in Strictly. He reached the quarter-finals with Amy Dowden that year.

JJ won gold at the Invictus Games in 2014 (Credit: Channel 5)

‘Invictus gave me an opportunity to discover my ambition again’

During the interview, JJ spoke about how he heard about the Invictus Games.

“In 2014, nobody knew what the Invictus Games were. I was sold on the picture that it would be a rehabilitation tool for us physically, mentally and socially. Invictus gave me an opportunity to discover my ambition again, and sense of worth and purpose and service,” he said.

He went on to explain that when he came back to cover the games in 2016, not only did he know what it felt like to be at the starting line, but how to get to the start line.

JJ then went on to discuss Prince Harry. He said that in 2011, he listened to William and Kate‘s wedding on a wind-up radio in Afghanistan.

In 2018, he was a guest at Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle.

JJ is a friend of Harry’s (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Olympic Games host JJ Chalmers on Prince Harry

The Scottish army veteran confessed it was “utterly bizarre” how he went from listening to a royal wedding on the radio to being a guest at one.

“Harry’s a friend of mine and someone I dearly love and wish the best for. I wouldn’t be stood here talking to you if it wasn’t for him. Not to lay all of it at his feet, but he’s one of the key people who created one of the key catalysts in my recovery. For that, I’ll be forever grateful,” he said.

Read more: Prince Harry’s ‘guilt’ over George, Charlotte and Louis: ‘It breaks his heart’

Olympic coverage airs on BBC One throughout the day all weekend.