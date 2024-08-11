The JLS boys were one of the UK’s biggest boy bands – but where are the members now?

The four-piece group shot to fame on The X Factor in 2008, coming in second place to Alexandra Burke. Despite not winning, JB Gill, Marvin Humes, Oritse Williams and Aston Merrygold – who is on Sunday Brunch today (August 11) – went on to have a mega-successful career, from chart-topping albums to sell-out tours.

The lads split in 2013 – only to make a comeback in 2020, delighting fans with a reunion tour the following year.

But where are the JLS lads now? And what have they been up to? Keep reading to find out…

JLS now: JB Gill

Following JLS’ split, JB Gill has dabbled in presenting, hosting shows like Countryfile and Songs of Praise.

He also swapped the hustle and bustle of city life for farming life, having converted his Kent home into a working farm. On his farm, JB has dozens of pigs and animals.

And just this week, it was confirmed that JB is set to take part in this year’s Strictly series.

However, some fans are unhappy due to the fact that JB has some experience dancing. In 2017, he also competed on Dance, Dance, Dance, a short-lived ITV dance show.

Taking to the Facebook comments, one fan grumbled: “He’s a dancer anyway.” Another moaned: “A singer with a dancing background [eye-roll emoji],” as a third said: “JB should have some moves from his JLS dance training.”

JLS star Marvin Humes

Aside from his time in the band, Marvin Humes is probably best known for being one half of a showbiz power couple, alongside wife Rochelle Humes.

The iconic TV couple first got together back in 2010 and tied the knot in 2012. Since then the JLS singer and Saturdays star have welcomed three beautiful children together – Alaia-Mai, Valentina and Blake.

However, a year into dating and Marvin called it quits with Ninja Warrior host Rochelle.

Speaking to Tolly T on Bumble’s podcast My Love Is…, Marvin revealed he originally ended things after he got cold feet. He confessed: “We had a little split about a year in. It was my doing.”

As well as music, Marvin has ventured out into the world of presenting, hosting shows like This Morning and The Hit List.

Oritsé Williams

In 2018, Oritsé was charged with the rape of 20-year-old woman in a hotel in Wolverhampton from December 2016. A year later, he was found not guilty.

Oritse appeared on Good Morning Britain in 2019 and called the ordeal “horrific” – revealing he wished he could have remained anonymous throughout the rape case.

What’s more, in 2020, Oritsé’s ex and mother of his son, Aimee Jade “AJ” Azari, claimed she had to turn to food banks after their split. The pair welcomed son Omré in 2014 but broke up two years later in 2016.

Speaking to The Mirror, she said: “I ended up on my mum’s sofa. If it wasn’t for friends and family, I’d have been living in a hostel. It’s still so raw.”

AJ’s claims have been strongly denied by Ortisé, with a representative telling The Mirror: “He does not wish to comment in order to protect the best interests of his child and also out of respect for Aimee as the mother of his son.”

Almost a decade now since I last saw you my beautiful boy. No matter how long it takes, I will never stop fighting to be in your life. When things don’t work out between adults, it is a crime for one parent to rob an innocent child of the love from the other. #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/sM69yaVRLR — Oritsé Williams (@Oritse) June 16, 2024

And recently, JLS member Oritsé took to X, on Father’s Day, to claim he hasn’t been able to see his son for 10 years. Alongside a video, he wrote: “Almost a decade now since I last saw you my beautiful boy.

“No matter how long it takes, I will never stop fighting to be in your life. When things don’t work out between adults, it is a crime for one parent to rob an innocent child of the love from the other,” he added.

JLS star Aston Merrygold

Since JLS, Aston has continued to release music, and in 2017, he took part in the 15th series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Partnered with Janette Manrara, the pair became fan-favourites only to leave in the seventh week of the competition. Aston’s premature Strictly exit shocked the nation at the time, especially as he had been one of the bookies’ favourites to go all the way to the final.

However, head judge Shirley Ballas used her deciding vote to send him home after he landed in the dreaded dance-off against fellow popstar Mollie King.

It led to complete shock among viewers, contestants and reportedly even Strictly bosses, with claims they were “horrified” to see such a talented dancer like Aston go home.

Let’s hope JB fares better with Shirley’s paddle!

Watch Aston on Sunday Brunch on Sunday (August 11) at 9:30am on Channel 4.

